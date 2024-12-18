Nigeria: Kano Govt Gives Property Owners 44 Days to Renew Cofo

The Kano State Government has given all landed property owners in the state 44 days to renew their Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) or risk revocation.

The Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Abduljabbar Umar, made this known while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

He said, "I stand here before you today to reinforce the announcement earlier made by His Excellency the Executive Governor, and accordingly call on all people holding interest in land across the state to immediately proceed to the Ministry of Land and Physical Planning to register their properties.

"As part of this transformation, all current C-of-Os will be rendered invalid at the expiration of this exercise on the 31st of January, 2025.

"I wish to remind the general public that in this administration's efforts to provide an avenue for obtaining land documents affordably and seamlessly, as well as secure and strengthen land titles in the state, the latest and state of the art infrastructure has been provided at the Kano State Geographic information System (KANGIS).

"This new system offers a host of critical benefits including providing accurate and reliable records through eliminating manual processes, and thereby minimizing errors, manipulation of land files and titles, and delays in processing transactions. This will also make land ownership verification and updates more straightforward.

"The new certificates are designed with advanced security features, rendering them virtually impossible to forge. This will ensure the integrity of property rights while significantly reducing incidents of fraud by criminals.

"I take this opportunity to call on all landowners across Kano State to promptly initiate the recertification of their titles. Again, I will reiterate that this process guarantees that ownership records are accurate, secure, and protected from future disputes, thereby safeguarding the Investments and aspirations of our people."

Daily Trust reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on November 25, 2024 flagged off the recertification of C-of-O in the state aimed at creating an efficient and transparent land management system.

The development followed the launch of significant reforms in land administration with the renovation of the Kano State Geographic Information System (KANGIS) and the Ministry of Land and Physical Planning's administrative block.