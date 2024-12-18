Nigeria: NHRC Trains Security Personnel On Rights in Counter-Insurgency Operations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) has trained over 80 security personnel on integrating humanitarian and human rights responses into counter-insurgency operations in some north eastern states of the country.

The executive secretary of the NHRC, Dr Tony Ojukwu, made this disclosure in Abuja at the presentation of the 3rd and 4th media briefings on the NHRC/UNHCR Project on the protection of forcibly displaced persons through human rights monitoring in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states in the North East.

Dr. Ojukwu who was represented by the director Economic, Social and Cultural Rights Department of the Commission, Mr. Harry Obe, said the occasion was not only a fulfilment of their obligation under the project partnership with the UNHCR but also as a demonstration of their collective commitment to advancing the protection of forcibly displaced persons in Nigeria.

He said despite persistent challenges from insecurity as well as limited resources and natural disasters, the project has recorded significant success.

"Reflecting on the 3rd and 4th quarters, this project has recorded notable achievements despite facing significant challenges, including devastating floods that impacted the NHRC office in Borno. The floods caused substantial damage, disrupting operations and affecting the numbers of individuals reached during the detention monitoring and awareness-raising efforts in the 3rd Quarter.

" Nevertheless, our human rights monitors conducted a total of 1,423 visits to detention facilities across the BAY States during the 3rd Quarter and 4th Quarters. During these visits, 891 individuals were reached in the 3rd Quarter and 1, 499 in the 4th Quarter, bringing the years total to 4, 304 individuals reached", he said.

While promising that the commission and its partners are always ready to address the challenges faced by forcibly displaced persons, especially as it pertains to their human rights and access to justice, Ojukwu promised that they are committed to improving disaster preparedness to mitigate the impact of future disruptions as well as expand community awareness campaigns and strengthen collaboration with stakeholders to further enhance their impact.