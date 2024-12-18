Nigeria: Burna Boy to Release 8th Album 'No Sign of Weakness'

Burna Boy is set to release his eighth studio album titled: 'No Sign of Weakness' in 2025.

This was made known through an announcement made by the 'African Giant' on Tuesday.

The album will be produced by a combo of platforms and record labels including Spaceship, Bad Habit and Atlantic Records.

Already, the self-styled musician has dropped 'Bundle by Bundle' off the album rollout and it was produced by Telz.

The single, a party potential hit, bottles the energy of the late-night parties in Nigeria during the holidays.

The singer has been recently teasing the song at clubs in Nigeria while cuddled up next to Chloe Bailey, fueling dating rumours.

The Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (his real name) is set to headline as well the Stade de France in April largest stadium in France, marking a major milestone performance for him.

The 8th Album, 'No Sign of Weakness' will arrive two years after his last studio album, 'I Told Them.'

The 15-track project featured hit singles "Sittin' on Top of the World" (with 21 Savage on the remix), "City Boys" and the "Talibans" remix with Byron Messia, and more collaborations with GZA ("I Told Them"), Dave ("Cheat on Me"), Seyi Vibez ("Giza"), RZA ("12 Jewels") and J. Cole ("Thanks").

Burna Boy who is among the Top 3 Nigeria music export, was a finalist in the Top Afrobeats Artist category at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards and earned another best African music performance nomination for "Higher" ahead of the 2025 Grammys.

Since the early 2012 when he made fame with the single, 'Like To Party,' Burna has had an upward swing career laced with music followers not having adequate understanding of his genre as the versatile single released songs that captivated music buffs.

He soldiered on and got a Grammy eight years later (in 2020) from when got into consciousness of music followers competing with Wizkid and Davido in the global music space.