Nigeria: Seyi Tinubu's E-Library for Young Parliamentarians Boost for Democracy - Group

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has commended Chief Seyi Tinubu for his significant contributions to national development, citing the recent donation of a state-of-the-art e-library and co-working space in Abuja as a landmark achievement.

The facility, located on Mississippi Street, was donated to the Young Parliamentarian Forum of Nigeria to foster legislative excellence and vibrant democratic engagement among young lawmakers.

In a press release signed by CONYL president general Comrade Goodluck Ibem, the coalition described the initiative as transformative, emphasizing its potential to elevate Nigeria's young legislators to compete favourably on the global stage.

"This project positions our vibrant and ebullient young lawmakers to interface, articulate, and draft laws that will positively impact national growth and development," the statement noted.

The e-library and co-working space are designed to provide a conducive environment for legislative brainstorming and collaboration, enabling the formulation of laws aimed at improving welfare and driving economic development.

CONYL praised Tinubu's commitment to nation-building, describing him as "a detribalized Nigerian" whose actions reflect his vision of a united and progressive Nigeria.

This latest gesture follows another impactful intervention by Seyi Tinubu, who recently launched a Maternal and Child Health Intervention Scheme.

The initiative established a drug bank at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, aimed at reducing maternal and infant mortality.

The scheme provides free medicines and delivery materials to 60 tertiary hospitals across the country, with plans to extend to secondary and primary healthcare facilities.

The programme also supports pediatricians and offers scholarships of N1 million to resident doctors in their final year of pediatric residency.

According to CONYL, these efforts align with Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and underscore Tinubu's dedication to improving healthcare access for indigent Nigerians.

"Seyi Tinubu's passion to save lives, especially those of children, is matchless," the statement reads. "His actions have brought smiles to countless Nigerians, demonstrating that he is a leader committed to humanity."

CONYL urged Tinubu to continue his impactful initiatives, describing him as "light personified" and a beacon of hope for the nation.