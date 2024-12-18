Nigeria: Tinubu Presents N47.96trn 2025 Budget

President Bola Tinubu has arrived the National Assembly for the presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill before the joint session of the National Assembly.

President Tinubu came into the Chamber with Vice President Kashim Shettima at 12: 12 pm.

Prior to his arrival, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje , Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Ministers, among others had arrived the complex.

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio who is at the moment reading his welcome address said thar state in Nigeria is under the flag of Boko Haram, this made possible under your leadership.

Akpabio has also vowed saying: "We will not kill any reform in our interest, we cannot do the same thing over and over and expect a different result.

"We increased 2025 budget by 50 percent. We have extended the 2024 to June 2025 and it will be brought before you soon.

The Senate President also asked President Tinubu to caution his minister to honour every invitation extended to them and that the National Assembly will exercise its power to anyone who choose to ignore their invitation.

As Tinubu begins his speech at 12.41pm, heavy security presence is currently seen at the National Assembly complex as President Ahmed Tinubu is at the National Assembly to present the 2025 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

As at 8:00 am Senators and members of the House of Representatives are seen arriving at the Green chamber where the joint session will take place .

Recall that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved N47.96trillion estimated expenditure for the 2025 fiscal year.

Apart from beefing up of security with reinforcements from security agencies, all business operators and ancillary service providers like banks and food vendors have been shut down for business today by the National Assembly management.

Visitors and non-essential staff members of the National Assembly have also been told to stay home till after the presentation of the budget.

Only staff members on essential duty and with accreditation are expected to report to work, while only a few reporters would also be allowed.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is expected to preside over the joint session along side the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen .

Details later...

