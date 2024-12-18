Nigeria: Mbah Hails Lookman, Nnadozie, Falcons Over CAF Awards

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has taken to his social media handles to congratulate Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and the Super Falcons on their wins at the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Awards 2024, describing it as a night of glory for both Nigerian football and the nation in general.

He said, "Congratulations to Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and the Super Falcons on their well deserved awards as Africa's Footballer of the Year, Female Goalkeeper of the Year, and Female National Team of the Year, respectively, at the prestigious CAF Awards 2024.

"It was indeed a night of glory for Nigeria. You shone like a million stars through a dint of hard work and patriotism in the year under review and we are super proud of you all.

"I hope these serve as your stepping stones to higher ground in your individual footballing careers and for Nigerian football in general. Again, congratulations, " observed the Enugu State governor.