Africa: Ademola Lookman Voted 2024 Africa's Best Player!

*Chiamaka Nnadozie retains Best Goalkeeper award

*Super Falcons Best Women's National Team

Nigeria and Atalanta FC of Italy forward, Ademola Lookman, has been voted as Africa's Best Player at the 2024 CAF Awards which held in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday night.

Lookman succeeded his national teammate, Victor Osimhen, who won it last year as Africa's best footballer.

It was also the first time Nigeria has had back-to-back winners in the Men's award since Nwankwo Kanu (1996) and Victor Ikpeba (1997) were honoured almost three decades ago.

The 27-year-old forward who helped Nigeria to finish as runners up at the AFCON 2023 last February in Côte d'Ivoire, scored a hat-trick as Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen to win the UEFA Europa League last May.

It was the first major European trophy for his Italian club in almost 60 years!

Lookman was was selected ahead of four other nominees namely; Achraf Hakimi (Morocco and PSG), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea and Borussia Dortmund), Simon Adingra (Cote d'Ivoire and Brighton) and Ronwen Williams (South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns) to the coveted award.

He becomes only the sixth Nigerian to be so recognised after Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amuneke, Nwankwo Kanu (twice), Victor Ikpeba and Osimhen were so honoured in the past.

The Wandsworth, England-born Lookman few minutes after he was handed the PoTY award, spoke in Yoruba to greet Nigerians in the Palais des Congrés, venue of the event as well as millions watching on television around the world.

"Nigerians, E kale. Mo ki gbogbo yin. Ese, mo dupe. First, I want to thank God for what He's doing in my life. I want to thank the President, my teammates and my parents. It is a great day to be recognised as the best player in Africa."

He further urged young African players never to give up on their dreams even in the face of daunting challenges.

Super Falcons' goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie who was expected to make it a double for Nigeria failed to win the women's version of the Player of the Year that went to Zambian star player Barbra Banda.

Nnadozie was however retained the Goalkeeper of the Year title she won last year as 2024 Africa's best goalkeeper.

Victor Osimhen and Lookman were the only Super Eagles players listed in Africa's Best XI while Super Falcons won the women's National Team of the Year.

Four Super Falcons players namely; Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Rasheedat Ajibade and Asisat Oshoala made the CAF Women's Best XI squad.

Surprisingly, Super Eagles Captain, William Troost-Ekong who was voted the Most Valuable Player of AFCON 2023 last February was left out of the continent's Best XI squad.

Also, Edo Queens lost out in the race for the Women's Club of the Year won by CAF Women's League champions TP Mazembe Ladies of DR Congo.

2024 CAF AWARDS WINNERS

CAF PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta)

CAF PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Barbra Banda (Zambia / Orlando Pride)

CAF GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / M'Sundowns)

CAF GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC)

CAF INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

CAF INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Sanaâ Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)

CAF YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Lamine Camara (Senegal / AS Monaco)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CAF YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

CAF COACH OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Emerse Fae (Cote d'Ivoire)

CAF COACH OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe)

CAF NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Cote d'Ivoire

CAF NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Nigeria

CAF CLUB OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

CAF CLUB OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

CAF GOAL OF THE YEAR

Mabululu (Angola)