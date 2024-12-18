Nigeria: Spartans Win Showtime Bowl Series Xi With Record-Breaking Season!

Showtime Bowl Series XI wasn't just a season but a movement. From the first whistle in September to Sunday night's finale, this season flipped the script on what flag football in Africa can be.

The Spartans, back-to-back champions after their Season X win, claimed their second title in a row, defeating the Warriors to pocket the ₦6,000,000 grand prize.

But don't get it twisted: the Spartans didn't just show up, they had to fight for this and with 12 teams in the mix, this season was packed with surprises, new faces, and big moments.

The Warriors, with an unbeaten record in 11 games and the highest points scored in a single game this season, fought hard to the end, grabbing ₦4,000,000 for second place. The Rebels and Outlaws rounded out the top four, taking home ₦2,500,000 each, all part of the record ₦20,000,000 prize pool.

"Season XI wasn't just about the competition--it's about everything that comes with it: teamwork, growth, and the rise of flag football in Africa," said Adebare Adejumo, League Commissioner. "This year was special, but trust me, the best part is still ahead of us."

This season went beyond just wins and losses. Showtime Flag Football League fans turned the Showtime Arena into a weekly battleground and turned the game into something bigger. MVPs were named for unforgettable performances, and teams pushed boundaries to show why Showtime is the largest professional coed flag football league in Nigeria.

The finale? A spectacle in itself. After the Spartans lifted their second trophy, Nigerian music legend Rudeboy closed the night with a concert that was the perfect end to a season that combined sports and entertainment like never before.

As Season XI wraps up, it's clear we've come a long way. Showtime Flag Football has gone from a vision to the standard in flag football across Africa. But this success isn't just about us--it's about the players, the fans, and everyone who believed in the dream