Nigeria: Top Pro Golfers Set for Ultimate Golf Challenge Showdown in Lagos

Top golf professionals drawn from across the country and neigbouring countries will storm the highbrow golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Friday, December 20th, for the fifth in the series of the annual Ultimate Golf Challenge.

The 36-hole competition, which is already generating lots of interest within the country and beyond will see big hitters like former Order of Merit winner, Oche Odoh from Abuja, Ikoyi Club-based Monday Eze, Francis Epe, Port Harcourt's Willy Gift, Lakowe Lakes Golf Club's Femi Olagbenro, Barry Yaw Dradey from Achimota Golf Club in Ghana, Bashiru Bakare, Kamalu Bako, Emos Korblah, another former Champion, Vincent Torgah and high flying defending champion, Sunday Olapade I'll all be in a nation for this year's edition of the mouth- watering encounter.

Also expected on the course is fast rising America-based Tokunbo Pedro. Pedro's golf prowess is known to all golf aficionados. Having played golf both in China and America, the slightly built Pedro is one golfer to watch out for in this competition.

2025 Ultimate Golf Challenge in powered by Polaris Bank, GAC Motors, Jamz,Casava, Mactay, Megamound and GTI

In his pre-tournament speech, Chairman, Ultimate Golf Challenge Organising Committee, Akin Semowo, said all necessary arrangements at making sure this year's competition goes as planned have been put in place, stressing that the tournament which was designed to grow the sport and encourage professional golfers will continue to contribute to the growth of the sports and its players.

"Our dreams and plans have always been to promote professional golf in Nigeria and to also promote the players. And we will continue to do all we can in this direction," Semowo concluded.