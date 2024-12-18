Nigeria: Abia Airport - a Catalyst for Socio-Economic Development - Keyamo

Umuahia — The Minister for Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has hailed the proposed Abia airport at Nsulu as "a veritable enabler for socio-economic development."

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the project, Keyamo described Abia as "the heartbeat of industrialization in the South East region."

He noted that the airport, when completed, would boost social and economic development in the state. Commending Governor Alex Otti for partnering with the federal government on the initiative, Keyamo said:

"It is the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to connect Abia to the rest of the world through this project."

The Minister explained that the project was initially conceived as an airstrip by the federal government but was upgraded to a full-fledged airport due to Governor Otti's intervention and commitment. He praised the Governor for pledging the required support, including counterpart funding, to scale up the project.

Keyamo assured timely completion of the airport and promised priority appointments and employment opportunities for Nsulu community members.

At the ceremony, Governor Alex Otti reaffirmed his administration's dedication to leveraging partnerships and opportunities to drive sustainable development.

"Under our watch, Abia will not let any promising opportunities slip by--whether in collaboration with multilateral partners, the federal government, sister states, business organizations, or individuals with valuable contributions," Otti stated.

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for approving the project and allowing its expansion from an airstrip to a full-fledged airport. Otti also highlighted plans to develop an airport city, including revitalizing the Nsulu Games Village and establishing hotels and other facilities to promote tourism and business.

"An airport in Abia, particularly at this location, will accelerate urbanization beyond Aba and Umuahia and signal to the world that we are ready for economic transformation," Otti added.

The Governor revealed that preparations were underway to compensate genuine landowners and announced the creation of a support structure, led by his Chief of Staff, to address inquiries and ensure transparency.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, lauded President Tinubu's deliberate focus on developing the South East, noting that Tinubu is the only President to approve the South East Development Commission. Kalu commended Governor Otti for collaborating with the federal government despite political differences and assured that the National Assembly would allocate adequate funds for the airport project.

Former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, highlighted the project's economic importance, describing it as a trigger for development in Abia. Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, thanked President Tinubu for siting an international airport in Abia and emphasized its benefits for the state.

Other speakers, including Chief Ginger Onwusibe and Chief Ncheta Omerekpe, urged the Nsulu community to cooperate with the government to ensure smooth execution and timely completion of the project.

Transport Commissioner Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu and Lands and Housing Commissioner Chaka Chukwumerije described the airport as a gateway to the world and a catalyst for sustainable growth. Chukwumerije revealed that the project would occupy 1,325 hectares of land and assured that compensation would be paid to landowners.