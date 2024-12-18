Nigeria: Heavy Security Presence in Nass As Tinubu Presents 2025 Budget Today

18 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru & Gift Chapiodekina

Abuja — There is a heavy security presence at the National Assembly complex as President Ahmed Tinubu is set to present the 2025 budget to a joint session of lawmakers.

As of 8:00 am, senators and members of the House of Representatives are seen arriving at the Green Chamber, where the joint session will take place.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved an estimated expenditure of N47.96 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year on Monday.

Apart from beefing up security with reinforcements from security agencies, all business operators and ancillary service providers like banks and food vendors have been shut down for business today by the National Assembly management.

Visitors and nonessential staff members of the National Assembly have also been instructed to stay home until after the budget presentation.

Only staff members on essential duty and with accreditation are expected to report to work, while only a few reporters would also be allowed.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is expected to preside over the joint session alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

