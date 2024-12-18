Liberia: CDC Alleges Govt Intimidation

--Accuses government of violent suppression of peaceful assembly

The former ruling CDC says it stands in towering, unwavering solidarity with the people of Liberia in their pursuit of democracy, respect for the rule of law, social justice, and human rights.

Monrovia, December 18, 2024: Liberia's main opposition party, Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), has accused the government of allegedly reinstituting jungle justice, censorship, and intimidation of peaceful Liberians.

The party started on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, after a protest on Capitol Hill turned violent during a tussle between the protesters and the police.

The CDC alleged that the government here is intimidating peaceful Liberians who are exercising their constitutional rights after many years of sustained peace.

"The CDC is calling on our international partners, including the American Embassy, European Union, ECOWAS, etc., to take due cognizance of the Government's reinstitution of jungle justice, censorship, and intimidation of peaceful Liberians...," the statement said.

The opposition party noted that it was seriously alarmed by Liberia's slide into lawlessness and constitutional mayhem under the aegis of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

It claimed that Tuesday's bloody suppression of a peaceful protest is a clear testament to the extent to which President Boakai and his lawless regime are prepared to go to exercise and maintain undemocratic power.

The CDC described the police's response to Tuesday's protest as undemocratic and unconstitutional tenets of "the reckless regime."

"We unequivocally condemn this unwarranted and excessive use of force by state securities," the CDC alleged.

The party further alleged "the firing of life bullets at unarmed citizens," a claim yet to be verified.

"These citizens were not a threat, they were exercising their rights to assemble and petition their government," the statement continued.

On Tuesday, a group of Liberians, including officials and partisans of the former ruling CDC, protested at the Capitol Building to oppose the removal of House Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa.

Koffa was dethroned in November following a long legislative plot led by his fellow CDC lawmakers.

His deputy, Mr. Thomas Fallah, also a CDCian, presided over the meetings that led to Koffa's removal.

Since the end of the civil conflict in 2003, the CDC noted that Liberia has never been pushed to this precipice of lawlessness and constitutional collapse as in the last few weeks since the Supreme Court's decision in the House of Representatives impasse.

"The Executive, under the instructions of Mr. Boakai, is consistent in its strive to undermine the rule of law and the Liberian Constitution deliberately," the CDC noted.

It stated that this is to exercise dominance over the Legislative and Judiciary branches of the Government.

To achieve this alleged dominance, the CDC indicated that President Boakai is prepared to move Liberia back to the dark era of autocracy.

It accused President Boakai of sacrificing the blood of innocent and peaceful Liberians toward this diabolical end.

"It is crucial to understand that the Liberian Constitution unequivocally protects the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of speech," the CDC noted.

It asserted that the recent actions of the government, including the arbitrary arrest and detention of citizens, are clear violations of these fundamental rights.

"The CDC demands the immediate and unconditional release of all those who have been detained, some in undisclosed locations."

"This blatant disregard for the constitution cannot be tolerated and must be addressed."

The party said it is utterly concerned about the re-emergence of lynch law in the country after the panoply of democratic gains achieved under former President George Manneh Weah over the last six years.

The CDC has requested the government to hold accountable those responsible for the alleged violation of the rights of citizens and to desist from alleged witch-hunts, illegal dismissals of civil servants, and disregard for the rule of law.

"We warn that every yard of silence from the international community on these flagrant constitutional breaches grants Mr. Boakai and his minions a mile of misrule," CDC added.

It said silence grants a continual pattern that would all but secure Liberia's return to the horrifying police state of its decrepit and degenerate past.

"The time to put the lawless Unity Party Government in check is now, not when state collapse would have been virtually cemented."

The CDC indicated that it stands in towering, unwavering solidarity with the people of Liberia in their pursuit of democracy, respect for the rule of law, social justice, and human rights.

"We are committed to supporting these fundamental principles and will continue to advocate for their protection and promotion."

According to the opposition party, no abuse of fundamental freedoms will force the Liberian people and the CDC into submission.

"Let President Boakai be warned that in the end, he will buckle under the weight of the pressure from our people!!"