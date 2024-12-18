Liberia: Rep. Briggs-Mensah Blames Capitol Building Fire On House Impasse

Monrovia — Bong County District Six lawmaker Moima Briggs-Mensah has blamed Wednesday's fire at the Capitol Building to the current division within the House of Representatives.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page, Rep. Briggs-Mensah described the fire as a devastating symbol of the political divisions and failures in leadership plaguing the nation.

"This fire is not just an accident; it is a stark reflection of the toll that political strife and power struggles have taken on the very foundation of our governance," she stated.

The lawmaker expressed her frustration as a member of the 55th Legislature, lamenting the current impasse that has left the institution vulnerable to such incidents.

Rep. Briggs-Mensah highlighted the ongoing conflict within the legislature, particularly between the majority bloc, led by Rep. Richard Koon and the minority members headed by embattled Speaker Fonati Koffa, as a primary factor contributing to the disaster.

"Had the House not been preoccupied with personal battles for dominance, we would have prioritized much-needed renovations and oversight to prevent such an event," she argued.

Criticizing her colleagues, she stated, "This 55th Legislature has shamefully brought itself into public disrepute and irrelevance," calling the fire a painful reminder of the dangers stemming from political impasse and mismanagement.

In her appeal for unity, she urged both factions to collaborate and address their differences in the interest of the Liberian people stating, "Liberia deserves better leadership, better governance, and the restoration of faith in our institutions."

The Bong County Lawmaker also expressed relief at maintaining a neutral stance during these turbulent times, reaffirming her loyalty solely to her district and the citizens of Liberia.

"Liberia Deserves Better!" she declared, emphasizing her commitment to serving her constituents amidst the ongoing crisis.