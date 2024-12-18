Liberia: U.S. Embassy Condemns Police's 'Excessive' Force At Protesters During Tuesday's Capitol Hill Protest

18 December 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — The United States Embassy in Monrovia has called on all parties to remain calm and resolve the impasse on Capitol Hill so that the Legislature can return to work on behalf of all Liberians.

In a statement Wednesday, the Embassy condemned police brutality and said citizens have a right to express their views peacefully, and violence is never the answer.

On Tuesday, police fired teargas and bullets at protesters who descended on Liberia's capital, Monrovia near the seat of the national legislature to protest hardship, a sluggish economy and bad governance, less than a year in the administration of President Joseph Boakai.

This is the second time the US Embassy has issued a statement calling for calm and respect for the rule of law since majority lawmakers led a campaign for Speaker Jonathan Koffa to resign over conflict of interest.

