Liberia: Ulchs Certificates 25 Mentees of USAID Bridge-U Executive Mentorship Program

The State — run University of Liberia College of Health Sciences (ULCHS) has ended the fifth cohort and first Executive Mentorship Program with 25 participants completing the program and certificated.

Implemented by the (ULCHS), the program is one of many supported by the US government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the BRIDGE-U: Liberia Project.

Official closing program for the fifth cohort of the mentorship program was held Monday, December 17, 2024 in Congo Town on UL Medical School campus. At the end of their mentorship, the participants were awarded certificates of completion and achievement.

Over the years, BRIDGE-U: Liberia continues to impact long-term research and training collaboration throughout Liberia's health sector and institutionalize income generating activities and administrative systems. The project stretches beyond hosting faculty development training based on the team's existing research but also to address Liberia's undeniable need for mentoring students and or professionals in science and research.

Activities of the BRIDGE-U: Liberia Project are anchored on increasing capacity across Liberia's health sector in evidence-based health sciences teaching and patient care among others.

Consequentially, the Executive Mentorship Program, which is the transformed version of the ULCHS mentorship program, graduated 25 mentees who worked diligently during their mentoring process.

Giving an overview of the program, Madam Comfort Enders, Senior Advisor for Students and Faculty Learning at ULCHS explained that the program is part of the faculty development program of the Medical School, which aims to build mutual relationship, leadership and communication.

According to her, the program is intended to help participants pursue their goal of growth through professional ethics.

During the course of the training program, Madam Enders disclosed that there were 10 mudules done under the period of four days.

"This program has grown. A total of 18 persons who are not part of the University of Liberia College of Health Sciences were part of the mentorship program. We are very proud and happy to be at this stage of the mentorship training at ULCHS," added Madam Enders.

At the same time, Dr. Marie Martin, Principal Investigator of the Vanderbilt University and BRIDGE-U: Liberia program, described the mentorship program as very rewarding, adding: "It's a such thrill and pleassure and I wished I could be a part."

Dr. Martin said the mentorship program is a true transformative program geared to change the trajectory in the professional environment of the participants.

"The fifth cohort mentorship program represents the power of the journey of true professionalism and this builds around the power to develop you."

She indicated that mentorship is crucial for the success of students, lecturers and practitioners.

"It is power, and you are all powerful tools to change the trajectory in your system. To the participants and soon to be graduates, you are beginning a new structure of the program. I want to thank you for seizing the opportunity to be a part. To the mentors, I say you all are great leaders. This is an exciting moment. Congratulations."