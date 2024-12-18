Liberia: VP Koung, Lawmakers Await President Boakai's Arrival Following Devastating Fire At Capitol Building

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — Vice President Jeremiah Koung, Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, and members of the 55th Liberian Legislature have gathered outside the Capitol Building, awaiting the arrival of President Joseph Boakai, after a devastating fire engulfed sections of the legislative complex early Wednesday morning.

The blaze severely damaged the joint chamber.

Firefighters and police responded swiftly but faced significant challenges due to limited resources and outdated equipment.

As of now, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Investigators from the Liberia National Police and the Ministry of Justice are on-site to assess the situation and launch an inquiry into the incident.

Vice President Koung and other lawmakers, including members of both the Senate and House of Representatives, are currently seated in the courtyard of the Capitol. The destruction has sparked concerns about the continuity of legislative activities, with the building serving as the primary venue for parliamentary sessions.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman and Justice Minister Oswald Tweh have mobilized a significant security presence around the Capitol. Their teams are working to secure the premises and ensure the safety of legislators and staff.

President Boakai's impending arrival is expected to provide direction on the next steps in addressing the fallout from the fire and mitigating its impact on legislative functions.

This incident marks a significant disruption to Liberia's legislative operations, and the nation waits for updates on the President's response to this crisis.