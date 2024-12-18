Liberia Council of Churches Condemns Capitol Building Fire - Denounces Self Interests, Hatred

Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has said Wednesday's fire incident at the Capitol Building is a grave affront to democracy, urging the Ministry of Justice, through the Liberia National Police and the Liberia National Fire Service, to immediately conduct a thorough investigation.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the president of the Liberia Council of Churches, Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr. said if arson is confirmed, those responsible must be held accountable.

The LCC called on Liberians to reject actions that undermine public institutions built with taxpayers' contributions and international support, adding that Liberia's progress depends on unity, recovery, and reconciliation, free of hate, deceit, and self-interest.

In response to the Capitol Hill crisis, the LCC said it has facilitated dialogue between the opposing parties, including a meeting at Providence Baptist Church, where both sides pledged to respect the rule of law.

"Despite this, the LCC is deeply concerned by their continued disregard for Supreme Court rulings," the LCC said in a statement.

The LCC added that given the ambiguity of the Supreme Court's recent decision, it has formally requested clarification to guide its position on the matter, stating that upholding the rule of law is paramount to maintaining peace and stability.

The LCC has urged Liberians to remain calm and peaceful, allowing the legal process to prevail and protect Liberia's fragile democracy.