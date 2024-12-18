Africa: Dr Motsepe Confers CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2024 to President Paul Biya of Cameroon and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt

18 December 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF"), Dr Patrice Motsepe, on Monday, 16 December 2024 conferred the CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2024 on Cameroon Head of State, President Paul Biya and Egypt Head of State President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award is in recognition and appreciation of the support and partnerships that exist in many African countries between the Head of State, the National Government and the Football Leadership in each of the 54 nations that are Members Associations of CAF.

Previous Winners

2022: The CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 was conferred on President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and King Mohammed VI of Morocco in recognition of their track record and extensive and far-reaching contributions to football in their countries, and to making African football globally competitive and self-sustaining.

