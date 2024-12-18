Nigeria: Nass to Extend 2024 Budget - Akpabio

18 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

Mr Akpabio said the budget would be extended till June 2025.

The federal government is set to extend the implementation of the 2024 budget till 30 June, 2025.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio announced this on Wednesday at the presentation of the 2025 budget.

In his speech, Mr Akpabio announced that the National Assembly has commenced the process to extend the budget implementation till June 2025.

He stated that the extension would soon be deliberated upon and presented to the president for assent.

President Bola Tinubu is currently at the joint session of the National Assembly to present the 2025 budget.

Details later.....

