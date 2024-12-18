Ghana: Hohoe United Go Top As Oly Lose to Okwawu United - in Zone III Dol

Soccer Mountaineers, Okwawu United, breathed life into the Division One League (DOL) campaign following a 1-0 victory over Accra Great Olympics in their DOL Zone III clash in the Access Bank DOL.

It was a huge result for the 'Asaase aban' boys whose quest for a return to the elite stage has faced several challenges.

They have been in the soccer wilderness for over a decade after suffering relegation from the top flight.

Faced with another challenge of battling it out with another former Premier League side, Great Olympics, for the single slot to the GPL, Okwawu United started the season well but have succumbed to a few threats posed by some of the finest sides in the zone.

On Sunday, they revived their fortunes with a stunning 1-0 victory over previously unbeaten Great Olympics in what appears a major boost.

Accra Great Olympics had hoped to win to maintain their unbeaten start, while Okwahu United pushed for a rise on the table.

However, Mustapha Issah's second-minute goal proved to be the winner after Olympics probed for an equaliser without success.

This win moved Okwahu United to fifth position with 17 points, three points behind Accra Great Olympics, who dropped to second place with 20 points.

FC Nania moved to third place in Zone III after defeating Rain Masters 1-0 on Saturday with Sumaila Lepoady scoring the only goal in the 37th minute.

Meanwhile, Hohoe United claimed top spot in the zone, following a 2-0 win over Golden Kicks.

Sena Ati and Safianu Usman scored the crucial goals in the 16th and 87th minutes to give Hohoe United the win.