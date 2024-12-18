Ghana: UCC Holds 57th Congregation for 2,513 Undergraduates

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) in the Central Region last Thursday held its 57th Congregation, with the conferring of undergraduate degrees on a total of 2,513 students after successfully completing their programmes of study in the university.

They are from the College of Humanities and Legal Studies comprising Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Social Sciences, School of Business and School of Economics.

Out of the total number during the sixth session of the UCC's 57th congregation, 233 graduated with a first class honors while 1, 820 graduated with second class honors with 349 and 111 graduating with third class and a pass respectively.

The Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, in a speech read on his behalf by the Pro Vice Chancellor of UCC, Professor Rosemond Aboagyewaa Boohene, said the university had consistently demonstrated its commitment in providing high-quality education producing graduates who excel in their chosen fields.

Related Articles

This, he said, he was convinced that the graduates had been equipped with the necessary skills to make significant impact in the society becoming leaders and innovators who contribute to the country's socio-economic development.

Quoting Eleanor Roosevelt, "one person with passion can make a hundred people think" the VC challenged the graduates to use their knowledge to ignite dialogues, challenge norms and write the future they envisioned.

He also advised the graduates to use their knowledge and skills to make a positive impact in the society and to create jobs rather than waiting to be employed.

"The University urges you, its alumni to take keen interest in alumni activities and to be great ambassadors of the university," he advised.

Highlighting the University's achievements over the past four years, he said the institution had completed several building projects.

Prof. Boampong however acknowledged the challenges faced by the university particularly the infrastructure deficits and the lack of residential facilities to accommodate all students.

This shortage of residential facilities he said had the potential to undermine the university's effort to ensure the safety and security of its students.

Despite these challenges, the VC said the university remained committed to providing quality education and ensuring the safety and security of its students.

UCC he said has long being a beacon of knowledge and innovation in Ghana and to maintain this status he advised "we must come together, faculties, students, alumni, administration and community members to foster an environment where collaboration thrives."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must all continue to reflect on our role within this community and focus on our collective vision for the university's future, ensuring that every decision we make aligns with our core values and objectives," he added.

The ceremony had dignitaries from the various faculties ushered in by a cultural troupe which commenced with the National Anthem and ended with the University Anthem as graduates were led to take the alumni oath.

Special prizes and awards were presented by the Acting Pro Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Professor Ernest K Davis with assistance from the Acting Director of Foreign Affairs, Dr Atta Yeboah-Sarpong to graduates who graduated with distinction.