Ghana: Street Academy Holds End of Year Dinner for Street Children

Hundreds of needy and underprivileged children drawn from Osu, Art Centre and Accra Central areas were given a treat at the Street Academy premises where the academy held its annual end of year gathering for children.

They were joined by children in the academy and other special guests, board members and stakeholders of the academy to give the children a feel of Christmas.

The occasion, the 22nd Dinner and Awards Night on Saturday, celebrated the achievement of students and aimed at raising awareness for the vulnerable children in society.

The guests enjoyed the festive evening with food, drinks and entertainment, fostering a sense of unity and purpose.

They engaged in several activities including choreography and drama, while the cultural troupe and school choir entertained guests with impressive dance and musical performances.

Addressing the children and guests, the Director of

the academy, Ataa Lartey, emphasised the importance of community support in uplifting the children he described as unfortunate.

According to him, Street Academy was all about helping these vulnerable street children and find a way to teach them some skills to get them out of the road.

The initiative, Ataa Lartey explained, does not only recognise academic excellence but also highlighted the ongoing efforts to improve the lives of street children in Ghana.

The academy is a sports and culture non-profit organisation that offers formal education to children that are brilliant, and train others in sports and other skills training