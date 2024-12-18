Ghana: Part of President Akufo-Addo's Statue Damaged

Some unknown assailants have vandalised the statue of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, erected at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital roundabout, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region in November, this year.

The circumstances surrounding the violent act remain unclear. However, some vendors, who operate in the Effia Nkwanta Hospital vicinity, report that, on Friday, the statue remained intact, but, was surprisingly found to have been damaged, on Monday morning.

When The Ghanaian Times visited the site at about 1:30pm yesterday, President Akufo-Addo's statue had suffered damages at the back of the leg that is below the knee (the calf region).

The statue, dressed in suit and hewed in bronze, was erected by some chiefs to honour the President for the significant development in the region, during his "Thank you tour" in November.

Related Articles

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, argued that the erection of the statue was to honourPresident Akufo-Addo for some key projects including the three-tier Sino hydro PTC interchange and the redevelopment of the Takoradi Market Circle.

"Mr President, we thank you for the fishing facilities at Dixcove and Axim, and port expansion in Takoradi. We are grateful for your good works with free SHS, expansion works at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital and we will forever remember you, for the love you have for the Western Region," he added.

Since then, the event has attracted huge controversies and criticisms in Sekondi-Takoradi.

Whiles some critics questioned the timing and relevance of the statue amidst the failed government promises and stalled projects in the region including the PTC interchange and the Takoradi Market circle projects, others condemned the act.

John Dadzie, a driver, told The Ghanaian Times that, the erection of the statue was a misplaced priority, and queried "What has this government done for the Western Region?"

Reagan Tweneboah Kodua blamed the Western Regional Minister for the erection of the Akufo-Addo statue at Effia Nkwanta, adding "The President should have condemned it in the first place."

He again stated "Instead of completing the road, you are erecting statues."

Sweetie Adjeley recalled that, the very day the statue was unveiled, some persons swore they would destroy it, saying "and this is what they've done."

"Much as I don't support the idea of putting the statue at the uncompleted roundabout, I will not condone this shameful act. We must be civil and use due processes," Agya Buah, resident at Nkontompo near Effia-Nkwanta, commented.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reacting to the incident, another resident at Effia Nkwanta, Esi Anoa, described the act as unpatriotic and suggested that the city authorities investigate the matter and bring the suspects to face the law.

She said: "This artefact serves as an honour and remembrance to great people who have served the nation well. Indeed, why would some 'criminals' cause damage to the statue of the President?"

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says it had begun investigations into the damage caused to the statue of President Akufo-Addo, located at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital roundabout.

"Preliminary investigations by the police have revealed that the statue's left leg has been damaged. Efforts are being made to get the perpetrators arrested to face justice," a statement issued yesterday added.