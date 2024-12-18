Ghana: Chief Imam of Shia Community Congratulates President-Elect

The Chief Imam of the Shia community in Ghana, Sheikh Abubakar A Kamaludeen, has congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama in the just ended Presidential and parliamentary polls.

Sheikh Kamaludeen emphasised that Mahama's victory was a testament to the trust and confidence reposed in him by the Ghanaian electorate.

"As President-elect of the Republic, your resounding victory is without a slight of doubt but a factual reflection of the high level of trust and confidence reposed in you by the Ghanaian electorate," he stated in a letter to the president copied the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He also highlighted the need for constitutional reforms to address governance deficiencies, particularly the concentration of power in the executive branch.

Related Articles

"Your Excellency, recent developments in our local politics have exposed a plethora of deficiencies in the governance of the country that necessitate constitutional amendments relative to certain key issues like the concentration of power in the executive to appoint the Chief Justice (CJ) and the Electoral Commissioner (EC)", he added.

The Shia Imam expressed his firm belief that Mahama's administration should tackle these issues comprehensively, retrieving state properties from past officials and promoting national behaviour.

"It is therefore, my firm belief and conviction that you tackle corruption, economic mismanagement and stagnation, impunity, arrogance, the systematic pollution of our water bodies and a comprehensive retrieval of all state properties from past government officials irrespective of the political affiliation, class barrier and social status of the individual or group found to be culpable by the norms of national behaviour," he outlined.

As Mahama prepares to assume office, Kamaludeen offered his best wishes for the success of the Republic of Ghana and prayed for Allah's guidance.

This congratulatory message reflects the Shia Muslim Community's enthusiasm for Mahama's presidency and their expectation of positive change.