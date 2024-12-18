Ghana: Krowor Assembly Disburses Gh¢84,500 to PWDs

The Department of Social Welfare and Community Development of the Krowor Municipal Assembly on Friday presented a cheque for GH¢84,500.00 to 34 Persons Living With Disabilities (PWDs) in the Krowor Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

A total of GH¢57,500.00 was allocated to 28 persons with disabilities (PWDs) to assist them in establishing small-scale businesses. Additionally, GH¢12,000.00 was provided to three individuals to support their educational pursuits, while the remaining GH¢15,000.00 was distributed among three PWDs to address their health requirements.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Municipal Assembly, Mr Joshua Nii Bortey, in an interview stated that the disbursement of the money was aimed at promoting inclusivity and empowering persons with disabilities within the municipality.

In reference to the three per cent allocation from the District Assembly Common Fund, Mr Bortey indicated that the funds distributed to the beneficiaries would significantly assist them in addressing various needs, such as education, healthcare, and business initiatives.

Related Articles

To promote the sustainability of this initiative, Mr Bortey noted that the Assembly had formed a monitoring team responsible for tracking progress and offering supplementary funding when necessary.

He also indicated that the Assembly organised regular meetings with the disability community aside, empowering them with the necessary support.

The meetings, he noted, enabled the assembly to address concerns and gather feedback from the people.

The Head of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development in Krowor, Mrs Priscilla Febiri, stated that the Assembly is dedicated to promoting the welfare and preventing discrimination against the community members.

Ms Febiri stressed the importance of protecting the rights and welfare of marginalised individuals within the community.

She reassured those who had chosen items such as sewing machines and fufu pounding machines that they would receive these items promptly, as they were currently in the procurement process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chief of Otinnor Nungua, Nii Afotey Botwe II, who presided over the event, encouraged the beneficiaries to utilise the funds wisely and use it for the intended purposes.

Additionally, Nii Afotey Botwe II reminded them that their team of auditors would periodically conduct checks to ensure that the funds were being used appropriately.

"Make good use of the money that has been given to you, don't go and use it on unnecessary things because when auditors come round and realise that you are not using the money for its purpose for which it was applied for, next time when you request you won't get it," he advised.