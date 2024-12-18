Ghana: Kotoko, Hearts Coaches React to Sunday's Super Clash

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, has attributed the team's victory over rivals, Hearts of Oak, in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day 13 clash to special preparation ahead of the game.

"We had very good preparation for the match. We considered various areas of play. We tried to strengthen areas we're not so strong and for places with an advantage, we found ways to improve."

He said this in a post-game interview after Kotoko beat Hearts 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi with Albert Amoah scoring the winner.

The win was Kotoko's fourth in a row in all competitions over the Phobians, including two wins in the 2023-2024 league campaign and the Democracy Cup victory.

Related Articles

"I think it's all about trying to get ready for the game; every component of the game, especially when you are playing Hearts of Oak, the physical component of the game...so it's an aspect. I've been working on anytime we are playing Hearts of Oak in terms of the physical preparation."

They come in all out to make sure that they weaken you and then when they get the chance, they score and then go to sit back and frustrate you" Dr. Ogum said.

Kotoko have won back to back league games after losing four in a row.

Meanwhile, Ogum's rival, Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, described the game as a tough one.

Hearts was on the verge of securing a draw but conceded a late goal, following a lapse in the defence granting Albert Amoah the chance to slot home the winner.

According to Ouattara, the performance from his team was not bad because they matched the Porcupine Warriors boot-for-boot until the late mistake.