Ghana: TGF Digitech Academy Concludes Pilot Term in Ho

Telecel Ghana Foundation (TGF) has successfully concluded the first term of its DigiTech Academy for selected pupils at Ho's St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Junior High School in the Volta Region.

As the pilot term for the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiative, DigiTech Academy equipped young pupils with essential and foundational digital skills including web development, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and programming with scratch which emphasises on a hands-on practical approach.

After two months of practical bi-weekly sessions with cutting-edge technology and expert instruction, the programme has seen promising results and is set to expand to more schools across the country.

At the event, young learners of the DigiTech Academy showcased both their physical and digital projects that just months ago seemed impossible.

Related Articles

They displayed projects, many challenging traditional thinking, included miniature cranes, obstacle-avoiding vehicles, smart home models and intelligent bins.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the pilot run, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, said DigiTech Academy had been met with enthusiasm from both students and teachers.

"The Telecel DigiTech Academy is committed to ensuring Ghana has its fair share of digital innovators and it is essential that training starts at a younger age. This initiative is not only teaching students digital skills but also to inspire them to think critically about how they can use technology to address challenges in their communities," he explained.

The event, attended by key stakeholders from the National STEM Centre, Ghana Education Service (GES) and teachers, also saw several students receiving awards for their outstanding performance.

Dr Esther Yeboah-Adzimah, the GES Ho Municipal Director of Education, noted that the school had observed remarkable improvement in the pupils since the start of the term.

"DigiTech Academy has had a profound impact on our students as we've seen a boost in their digital literacy and problem-solving skills. We're excited to see how they will shape the future of technology in the region and country," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Company ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Emmanuella Adzomah's dream is to become a lawyer said through the DigiTech Academy, she had discovered an unexpected passion for technology, which had helped improve the ability to create, design, and solve problems. Her project involved the design and development of a website for car rental services.

"These bi-weekly skills training has prepared me for a tech focused future. I can be a technology specialised lawyer since I now love digital and tech solutions" she added