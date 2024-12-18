Nigeria: Adedipe, Bamimore Shine At 2024 NLNG Golf Invitational

The 2024 NLNG Golf Classic came to a thrilling end in Bonny, Rivers State, during the weekend with Oluwaseun Adedipe and Lady Kafayat Bamimore clinching the top prize in the men and ladies categories respectively.

The two-day invitational golf tourney sponsored by Nigeria LNG which was the fifth in the series, began on Friday morning with the tee-off ceremony at the Bonny Island Golf Club (BIGC), featured no fewer than 100 golfers in the different categories.

Managing director, Nigeria LNG, Dr Philip Mshelbila, was on ground, along with other dignitaries, including Engr Emmanuel Nnabuife, production trains asset manager, who represented the general manager production, Nnamdi Anowi, Capt. Lawrence Chukwu; terminal manager, ⁠Dr. Sam Ekong; as well as BIGC captain, Abubakar Hussaini and lady captain, Darlene Cobham, to grace the tee-off ceremony.

At the end of hostilities, Adedipe and Bamimore clinched the tournament's top prizes as they emerged winners in the NLNG Men's Division 1 (for handicap 0 to 18) and Ladies Division 1 Categories (for handicap 0 to 28) respectively.

Adedipe played a total gross score of 77, playing off handicap 10 and returned a net score of 67 to claim the men's top prize.

His closest challenger, Smart Tobin, who played a total of 82 gross with handicap 12, returned a net score of 70, beat BIGC Captain Abubakar Hussaini on count back to finish as first runner up.

Hussaini played a total gross of 77, with handicap 7, and returned a net score of 70 to settle for the second runner-up position in the category.

An elated Adedipe told NAN that even though he has won several trophies in BIGC, winning the NLNG trophy for the first time was such a sweet feeling.

"I have been in this game for more than 10 years. Golf is a game I love so much because it gives me joy.

"I am just delighted every time I am on the golf course because playing helps me relieve stress and so many other things.

"I have won several other trophies in BIGC, but this is the first time I am winning this particular trophy, having come close on several occasions.

"I won the men's best gross prize last year and also winning the men's longest drive this year, is an icing on the cake and makes the victory even sweeter," he said.

In the Ladies Division 1 category, Bamimore, playing off handicap 28, posted a gross score of 100 and returned a net score of 72 to claim the ladies' top prize.

BIGC Lady Captain Darlene Cobham with a total gross of 101, playing off handicap 28 and returning a net score of 73 finished as first runner in the category.

While Nkechi Nwafor, playing off handicap 25, posted a total gross score of 100 and 75 net to settle for the second runner-up prize.

The BIGC best gross prize went to the BIGC Captain Abubakar Hussaini after he posted an impressive 77 gross. Former BIGC Lady Captain, Nnena Ahube, who just returned from Morocco, where she represented Nigeria in the All African Challenge Trophy, won the ladies category's best gross prize.

It was a very close contest In the BIGC/NLNG Men's Division 2 category, as Oludare Oyegbami played a total gross score of 92, after playing off handicap 19 and returning a net score of 73 to beat BIGC Vice Captain, Michael Ukaegbu on count back.

Ukaegbu played a total gross score of 90, with handicap 17, and also returned a net score of 73 to beat Michael Igoni to the first runner-up spot.

While, Igoni settled for the second runner-up prize after he played a total of 94 gross, playing off handicap 21, and returned a net score of 73.

In his remarks, Roland Guobadia, NLNG's Corporate Transformation (CT) Lead, noted that the event was a special occasion for the NLNG which brings its stakeholders and partners from all over the country in an atmosphere of friendship and camaraderie to strengthen the bond and industry through the game of golf.

"Golf is a very unique sport as there are many benefits too numerous to mention that we get out of it.

"I believe golf has a special position within the context of the Nigeria LNG and our mission to help build a better Nigeria," he said.

The BIGC Captain, Abubakar Hussaini, expressed his gratitude to all the participants for honouring their invitation in spite of their busy schedule.

Hussaini noted that this year's edition was a special one as it marked NLNG's 25 years in operations and 30 years in existence.

"I want to thank all the various organisations and golf clubs represented here, starting with our regulators, NCDMB and NMDPRA, as well as our shareholders, NNPC, Shell, Total and Eni

"Thank you for honouring our invitation as it takes some investment of time to come to Bonny to play our lovely and unique course.

"I hope over the last two days you have had the opportunity of playing and enjoying our beautiful surroundings.

"Thank you for coming, and we look forward to seeing you again next year, God willing," he said(NAN)