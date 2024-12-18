Africa: Lookman Emerges Africa's Best Player for 2024

London — Super Eagles striker Ademola Lookman has been crowned African Player of the Year 2024.

Atalanta of Italy star player clinched the prestigious award at a glittering ceremony held at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco, yesterday.

The 27-year-old Nigerian beat off stiff competition from Morocco and PSG of France defender Achraf Hakimi, Simon Adingra of Cote d'Ivoire and Brighton, Serhou Guirassy of Guinea and Borussia Dortmund and South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams to claim the coveted title, succeeding his compatriot Victor Osimhen who won the award last year. .

Lookman's victory adds his name to the illustrious list of Nigerian footballers who have won the award, joining legends like Rashidi Yekini (1993), Emmanuel Amuneke (1994), Nwankwo Kanu (1996 and 1999), Victor Ikpeba (1997), and Victor Osimhen (2023).

The Atalanta star commended Nigerians for their support and urged all the young children across Africa to keep belief in themselves.

"Nigerians, I greet you all, thank you for your support. I thank God for what has done in my life. I thank teammates, my family and everybody who have supported me this far," Lookman said.

The forward played a pivotal role in leading Atalanta to their first major title in nearly 70 years and has carried his impressive form into the current season.

Zambia's Barbara Banda was crowned women's player of the year, while Chiamaka Nnadozie retained her crown as Women's Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Nnadozie beat out stiff competition from Khadija Er-Rmichi of Morocco (AS FAR) and Andile Dlamini of South Africa (Mamelodi Sundowns) to retain the crown.

Other Award Highlights

Goalkeeper of the Year:

o Women: Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie successfully defended her title.

o Men: South Africa's Ronwen Williams claimed the top spot in the men's category.

Coach of the Year:

o Men: Côte d'Ivoire's Emerse Faé was honored for his remarkable leadership.

o Women: Lamia Boumehdi of TP Mazembe clinched the award for her accomplishments.

Inter-Club Player of the Year:

o Men: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa) triumphed, edging Ahmed Zizo (Zamalek, Egypt) and Hussein El Shahat (Al Ahly, Egypt).

o Women: Sanan Mssoudy (ASFAR, Morocco) claimed the accolade.

National Teams of the Year:

o Men: AFCON champions Côte d'Ivoire.

o Women: Nigeria's Super Falcons, for their exemplary performance.

Club of the Year:

o Men: Al Ahly of Egypt was named the best men's club.

o Women: TP Mazembe of DR Congo won over ASFAR (Morocco) and Edo Queens (Nigeria).

Young Player of the Year:

o Men: Senegal's Lamine Camara secured the honor.

o Women: Doha Madani (ASFAR, Morocco) outshone Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (Rivers Angels, Nigeria) and Habiba Sabry (Masar, Egypt).

Referees of the Year:

o Men: Mutaz Ibrahim and Elvis Guy Noupue were recognized as the best referee and assistant referee.

o Women: Bouchra Karboubi and Diana Chikotes were awarded the women's referee and assistant referee honors.

CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award:

Presidents Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt and Paul Biya of Cameroon were honored for their exceptional contributions to African football.

The night crowned Lookman and Banda as the torchbearers of African football, with both players credited for their remarkable club and national team performances throughout the year.