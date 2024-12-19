Liberia: President Boakai Calls for Unity At Lightning of Christmas Tree Amid Leadership Crisis in House of Representatives

Monrovia, Liberia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has called on Liberians to embrace unity and togetherness as a foundation for national development.

Speaking during the lighting of the 2024 National Christmas Tree on Wednesday at the Executive Mansion, President Boakai said that national harmony is essential for the collective good and progress of the country.

Addressing the crowd of government officials, dignitaries, international diplomats, and citizens gathered for the festive occasion, the President highlighted the spiritual and social significance of unity, particularly during the holiday season.

"The importance of togetherness invokes God's blessings and merry tidings upon us as we celebrate this year's festive season," President Boakai said. "I encourage all Liberians to embrace the values of love, compassion, and unity as we celebrate Christmas and look forward to the New Year."

The Christmas Tree, standing tall and adorned with lights and ornaments, symbolized hope, joy, and the spirit of giving. The lighting ceremony, an annual tradition often led by the President, serves as a symbolic gesture to usher Liberians into the season of sharing and compassion.

The event featured musical performances and a festive atmosphere, creating a sense of community and celebration. The President's inaugural tree lighting marked the start of holiday festivities and set a positive tone for the New Year.

However, this year's Christmas tree comes amid deep division in the House of Representatives over the removal of Speaker Koffa. Despite the court ruling on the crisis, calling on both side to return and settle their differences, the House continues to be divided as both sides continue to claim victory after the court 's ruling.

As Liberians reflect on the year's challenges and achievements, President Boakai's message of unity and love resonated with the crowd, reinforcing the importance of working together for the nation's continued development.