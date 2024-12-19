Nigeria: Many Children Feared Killed in Ibadan Funfair Stampede

18 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adenike Kaffi

Many children are feared killed in a stampede at a private funfair held at Basorun Islamic High School in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Daily Trust reports that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, confirmed the incident, assuring the public that the state government had swiftly mobilised a rapid response team to assist victims.He also confirmed that the injured children had been transported to various hospitals in Ibadan, including Patnas Hospital, Western Hospital, Ringroad State Hospital, Molly Specialist Hospital and University College Hospital (UCH).

Oyelade appreciated the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, for activating response teams and assured that the state government would support the victims through this difficult period.The state government also clarified that it was not involved in planning the event and emphasized the importance of proper coordination when organising large events, especially those involving children and elders.A detailed report from the Commissioner of Police is being awaited to confirm the total number of victims involved in this tragic incident.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.