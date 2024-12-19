Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints 72 Executives for 12 River Basin Authorities

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Executive Management of 12 River Basin Development Authorities under the Ministry of Water Resources.

The appointment was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in Abuja on Wednesday.

Onanuga in a statement titled 'President Tinubu approves Executive Management for River Basin Development Authorities,' gave the names as Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, Abeokuta comprising Lagos, Oyo, Ogun and Osun, with Hon. Odebunmi Olusegun as the Chairman and Engr. Dr. Adedeji Ashiru as the Managing Director.

There is also the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, Yola comprising Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe and Bauchi to be led by Alh. Sanusi Mohammed Babantanko as the Chairman and Samuel Mahmud Mohammed as the Managing Director.

Others are the Chad Basin Development Authority, Maiduguri, comprising Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa under the chairmanship of Prof. Abdu Dauda and Tijjani Musa Tumsa as the Managing Director.

Benin Owena Development Authority in Edo, Delta North, Ondo and Ekiti to be led by Hon. Mike Ohio Ezomo as the Chairman and Femi Adekanbi as the Managing Director.Niger Delta Basin Development Authority in Rivers, Bayelsa and parts of Delta to be led by Chief Ebikemi Boi Bosin as the Chairman and Hon. Amgbare Ebitimi as the Managing Director.Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority, Minna consisitng of Niger, Kaduna and FCT to be led by Haruna Y. Usman as the Chairman and Dangajere Shuaibu Bawa Jaja as the Managing Director.Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Ilorin comprising of Kwara and Kogi under the chairmanship of Abdullateef Alakawa and Engr. George Olumoroti as the Managing Director.Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, Makurdi to take care of Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa and Kogi with Dr Amos Gizo Yadukso as the Chairman and Engr. Ninga Terese as the Managing Director.Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority, Owerri comprising Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi hasSenator Emmanuel Anosike as the Chairman and Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka as the Managing Director.Hadejia Jamaere River Basin Development Authority, Kano to care for Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi with Mamman Da'u Aliyu as the Chairman and Engr. Rabiu Suleiman Bichi as the Managing Director.Cross River Basin Development Authority in Cross River and Akwa Ibom with Mr. Wabilly Nyiam as Chairman and Mrs. Glory Ekpo Oho as Managing Director.Sokoto Rima Basin Development Authority in Sokoto, cuts across Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina with Hon. Bello Yahaya Wurno as the Chairman and Abubakar Mallam as the Managing Director.President Tinubu expects the appointees to use their wealth of experience to bolster the efficiency of the organisations, in line with the administration's commitment to bettering the lives of citizens.