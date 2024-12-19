Liberia: U.S. Embassy Condemns Violence On Capitol Hill, Calls for Calm and Dialogue

Monrovia — The United States Embassy in Liberia has condemned the violence that erupted on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, urging all parties to remain calm and embrace dialogue to resolve the ongoing impasse.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Embassy reaffirmed the fundamental right of citizens to express their views peacefully while condemning acts of violence.

"Citizens have a right to express their views peacefully, and violence is never the answer. Political differences should be resolved through an open political process," the Embassy stated.

On Tuesday, protesters gathered at the Capitol Building, the seat of the Liberian Legislature, to demonstrate against increasing hardship and violations of the rule of law. They were met with force from the Liberia National Police, leaving several protesters injured and many arrested.

The U.S. Embassy emphasized the importance of stability and called on stakeholders to work together to ensure the Legislature resumes its work on behalf of all Liberians.

"We call on all parties to remain calm and resolve the impasse on Capitol Hill so that the Legislature can return to work on behalf of all Liberians," the statement added.

The Embassy's call for calm adds to growing national and international appeals for peaceful resolution of the crisis. Observers warn that prolonged unrest could undermine governance and threaten Liberia's democratic progress.