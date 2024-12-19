Liberia: U.S. Embassy Condemns Violence On Capitol Hill, Calls for Calm and Dialogue

18 December 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — The United States Embassy in Liberia has condemned the violence that erupted on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, urging all parties to remain calm and embrace dialogue to resolve the ongoing impasse.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Embassy reaffirmed the fundamental right of citizens to express their views peacefully while condemning acts of violence.

"Citizens have a right to express their views peacefully, and violence is never the answer. Political differences should be resolved through an open political process," the Embassy stated.

On Tuesday, protesters gathered at the Capitol Building, the seat of the Liberian Legislature, to demonstrate against increasing hardship and violations of the rule of law. They were met with force from the Liberia National Police, leaving several protesters injured and many arrested.

The U.S. Embassy emphasized the importance of stability and called on stakeholders to work together to ensure the Legislature resumes its work on behalf of all Liberians.

"We call on all parties to remain calm and resolve the impasse on Capitol Hill so that the Legislature can return to work on behalf of all Liberians," the statement added.

The Embassy's call for calm adds to growing national and international appeals for peaceful resolution of the crisis. Observers warn that prolonged unrest could undermine governance and threaten Liberia's democratic progress.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.