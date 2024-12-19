Liberia: 'Justice Must Be Served' - Senators React to Capitol Building Fire As Over U.S.$1.3m for Renovation Remains Unaccounted for

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — Several members of the Liberian Senate are calling for the arrest and subsequent prosecution of those linked to setting ablaze the Capitol Building in Monrovia, in the wake of reports of over US$1.3million intended for the renovation of the building unaccounted for.

The Capitol Building is the official seat of the National Legislature.

Liberians woke up to news early Wednesday morning that fire gutted the building, completely destroying the bottom and top of the rotunda, the joint legislative chamber which is regularly used for the deliverance of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by the President and for other legislative activities, including public hearings, amongst others.

Firefighters from the Liberia National Fire Service and officers of the Liberia National Building Police, Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) and the Liberia Petroleum and Refining Company (LPRC) assessed the Capitol Building after thick smoke engulfed its House Wing.

While the source of the smoke has yet to be identified, firefighters have advised everyone to stay clear of the premises as investigations continue.

Staffers were forced to evacuate after the smoke was detected this evening in the section of the building housing the offices of Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah and Representative Richard Koon, the self-declared Speaker of the Majority Bloc.

Emergency responders remain on the scene as they work to determine the cause of the incident and ensure the building's safety.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has ordered a probe into the incident.

Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence said justice must be served in the incident without fear or favor.

She commended fire fighters for their efforts applied to quench the fire from spreading to offices and other parts of the building.

"On behalf of the Liberian Senate, I extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the dedicated team of firefighters who bravely responded to the fire outbreak at the Capitol Building's rotunda. Your swift and courageous actions in the face of danger prevented the spread of the fire to other parts of the building and safeguarded the lives of those present."

"The fire incident MUST be thoroughly investigated to determine the cause, and where applicable, justice must be served without fear or favor."

According to her, the fire fighters exhibited a high level of professionalism and teamwork to prevent the fire from being a wide-cat one.

"To the Brave Firefighters and first responders from the Liberia National Fire Service, Liberia Petroleum Refining Company, Sethi brothers, and the Liberia Water Sewer Cooperation, we say thank you. Your professionalism and teamwork during this critical incident exemplify the highest standards of service and commitment to our country. "

Pro Tempore Lawrence maintained that the vital role played by the "first responders" in responding to fire outbreaks and other incidents to ensure the safety and security of Liberians must be recognized.

"We are immensely proud and grateful for your service to our country."

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of Montserrado County called for the "rigor of the law to be served" on the alleged perpetrators (if there is any).

"We demand an immediate and thorough investigation into the unfortunate fire incident at the Capitol Building to determine the cause, and where applicable, to ensure that the rigor of the law be served upon any and all perpetrators of this act without fear or favor."

He commended the roles played by firefighters from the Liberia National Fire Service, the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company, Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation, Sethi Brothers, and all servicemen of our national security institutions to stop the incident from escalating.

He emphasized that the fire incident at the Capitol Building would have been even worse had they not swiftly intervened.

"We appreciate the media for alerting of the fire situation that called our immediate attention into action."

For his part, Margibi County Senator Nathaniel McGill called for the ongoing investigation into the incident to be impartial.

"The fire incident at the Capitol Building rotunda demands a thorough investigation to uncover its cause, and justice must be served impartially where necessary."

The latest fire incident at the Capitol Building, prompted a shift in the funeral activities of fallen Liberian Vice President and Senator John D. Gray.

A silent wake keeping over his remains which was scheduled to take place at the rotunda of the Capitol Building has been cancelled and scheduled to take place at the headquarters of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) as a result of the fire incident.

The fire incident comes in the wake of a peaceful protest staged at the Capitol Building by a group of Liberians under the banner March to the Capitol on Tuesday.

The group was protesting to call the attention of government and international partners to ensure that the rule of law is upheld and the constitution respected in the ongoing leadership crisis at the House of Representatives.

However, the protest turned violent when police reportedly fired tear gas to disperse the protesters. Several protesters were injured.

The House remains divided over the removal of embattled Speaker Fonati Koffa.

Over 40 members of the House have been holding sessions in the Joint Chamber of the National Legislature, claiming to have elected Representative Richard Koon as their new Speaker.

But the Supreme Court is expected to hand down a ruling in the matter as a result of a complaint filed by embattled Speaker Koffa.

The latest fire incident at the Capitol Building brings to two the number of times the building has been attacked with fire in less than two weeks.

On December 10, smoke ballooned from the Joint Chamber of the Capitol Building days after the breakers responsible for the air conditioning system reportedly experienced shock.

A probe was launched in the matter, but the outcome remains unknown.

However, the two fire incidents at the Capitol Building comes in the wake of the controversial interpretation of the Supreme Court's initial ruling on the impasse at the House of Representatives by Justice Minister Oswald Tweh, the commencement of legislative actions on the draft national budget for Fiscal Year 2025 by the Majority Bloc and the decision taken by the Liberian Senate to do business with the Majority Bloc and Representative Richard Koon as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Liberian Council of Churches (LCC), through its President Samuel Reeves has condemned the incident at the Capitol Building and called for an investigation.

In a statement issued shortly after the latest fire incident, Rev. Reeves, said if arson is confirmed, those responsible must be held accountable.

In response to the Capitol Hill crisis, the LCC said it has facilitated dialogue between the opposing parties, including a meeting at Providence Baptist Church, where both sides pledged to respect the rule of law.

"Despite this, the LCC is deeply concerned by their continued disregard for Supreme Court rulings," the LCC said in a statement.

The LCC added that given the ambiguity of the Supreme Court's recent decision, it has formally requested clarification to guide its position on the matter, stating that upholding the rule of law is paramount to maintaining peace and stability.

The LCC has urged Liberians to remain calm and peaceful, allowing the legal process to prevail and protect Liberia's fragile democracy.

The Capitol Building was originally constructed and dedicated in 1956 during the tenure of William R. Tolbert, Jr. as vice president of Liberia and president of the Senate, while Richard A. Henries was Speaker of the House. Edwin Morgan served as president pro-tempore of the Senate.

In 2018, former Liberian President George Weah dedicated two newly constructed annexes of the Capitol Building. It was one of the developmental projects he inherited from the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf government.

The construction of the additional annexes was undertaken by the People's Republic of China as a gift to the people and government of Liberia, amid the lack of adequate office spaces for lawmakers and their staff. The project cost US$12.9 million.

The two new annexes contained 40 offices on the wing of the House of Representatives and 20 offices for the Senate. The annexes also include an additional chamber for the House and the Senate, in addition to a joint chamber and offices for staff of the legislature.

The old building has experienced a series of attacks ranging from burglaries, theft leakages amongst others. Since the construction of the Capitol Building, the dome has not been repaired.

For the past 15 years, the roof of the dome has been leaking profusely.

Sources have hinted that during the last fiscal year 2023, over US$1.3million contract was awarded for the repairs and renovations of the rotunda.

Though the money was disbursed by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the contractor did not receive the money to carry out renovation and refurbishment works up to present.

There are reports that some members of the Majority Bloc of the House of Representatives are knowledgeable on how the money was distributed amongst those who were spearheading the project.