West Africa: Ecowas Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions in Monrovia

Monrovia — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed deep concern over the escalating tension in Monrovia, condemning the violent clashes between police and protesters on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Wednesday, ECOWAS called for restraint from all parties, including protesters and the Liberia National Police, urging them to exercise their rights and mandates peacefully and responsibly.

"ECOWAS calls on all Liberian protesters and the Liberia National Police to exercise restraint in the pursuit of their rights and mandate respectively," the statement read.

The regional body also urged security agencies to expedite the investigation into the fire that engulfed sections of the Capitol Building on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, the joint chamber of the Capitol Building was engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. However, the police have commenced questioning individuals as part of their investigation.

ECOWAS emphasized the need for transparency, calling for the findings of the investigation to be made public.

"ECOWAS further calls on the security agencies to swiftly investigate the cause of the fire at the Capitol Building and make public the findings of its investigation," the statement added.

The regional bloc calls on Liberians to uphold the democratic principles and urged adherence to the rule of law and the Liberian Constitution.

"ECOWAS calls on all to adhere to the rule of law and the tenets of democracy in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia," the statement added.

The organization further appealed for genuine dialogue and reconciliation to foster lasting peace and stability in Liberia and the broader West African region.