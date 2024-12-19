Liberia: Armed Police Surround Lawmaker's Residence Following Police Invitation Over Capitol Building Fire Incident

Monrovia — The residence of Representative Frank Saah Foko (District #9, Montserrado County) has reportedly been barricaded by armed men following his invitation by the Liberian National Police (LNP) for questioning in connection to the fire incident that devastated the Capitol Building on Wednesday morning.

The fire severely damaged the joint chamber of the Capitol Building. While investigators have yet to determine the cause, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, during a visit to the scene, hinted at possible foul play and pledged to uncover the truth behind the incident.

Representative Foko's invitation for questioning stems from an earlier statement he allegedly made, threatening to burn down the Capitol. In a communication sent to him, the LNP's Deputy Inspector General for Crime Services described Foko as a "person of interest" in the ongoing investigation.

The official invitation read:

"I am U=103, the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Crime Services/Criminal Investigation. You are invited as a person of interest to meet with my team of investigators at the Central Police Headquarters on Capitol Hill today, December 18, 2024, at 12:00 PM, regarding the fire incident affecting the Capitol Building. Please come along with your lawyer with utmost importance."

However, FPA has learned that Rep. Foko, acting on the advice of his lawyer, declined to respond to the text message invitation, instead requesting that the police issue a formal letter.

The situation escalated when armed men, believed to be security personnel, surrounded Foko's residence. It is unclear whether the move was sanctioned by law enforcement or if it was intended to compel his compliance with the police's invitation.

This development has raised concerns about due process and the potential politicization of the fire investigation. The incident at the Capitol Building has already drawn significant attention, with President Boakai vowing to bring anyone responsible to justice and reaffirming his administration's commitment to upholding the rule of law.

Rep. Foko has yet to make a formal statement regarding the police invitation or the armed presence at his residence. The public awaits further clarification from the LNP and government officials as tensions mount over this unfolding saga.