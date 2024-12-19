Liberia: Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Rep. Foko, Summon Koffa Over Capitol Building Fire

Monrovia — The Liberian government, through the Liberia National Police (LNP), has ordered the immediate arrest of Representative Frank Saah Foko and summoned embattled House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa for questioning in connection to the recent fire at the Capitol Building. The move follows controversial social media posts made by the two lawmakers amid the ongoing impasse at the House of Representatives.

The Capitol Building, the administrative and legislative home of the Liberian Legislature, was engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning, December 18, 2024. The fire, which originated in the roof of the historic building, spread to the Joint Chamber, destroying furniture, documents, and other valuables. The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) quickly intervened to contain the blaze, preventing further damage.

At an emergency press conference held hours later, Inspector-General of Police Col. Gregory O. W. Coleman cited a Facebook post by Speaker Koffa that cryptically referenced "The Alamo," a term linked to a historic resistance effort during the Texan fight for independence from Mexico. Col. Coleman stated that such posts could carry serious security implications. "You're not covered by legislative amenities if you do something that represents a felonious crime," he remarked.

Additionally, Representative Foko's earlier remarks at a live press conference--where he controversially suggested burning the Capitol Building in protest of alleged legislative misconduct--have drawn scrutiny. "If we cannot prioritize the Liberian people's interests for which we were sent here, we should burn that session," Foko stated.

Inspector-General Coleman stressed that both statements are being treated as potential incitements and warrant thorough investigation. "The references to 'Alamo' and Representative Foko's threats are not viewed as coincidences," he said, adding that the LNP has identified four individuals, including Koffa and Foko, as persons of interest.

The police chief also revealed that an arson investigation is underway, with plans to engage international experts to assist in uncovering the cause of the fire. "We will use all necessary methods to establish what led to this incident, while also examining electronic evidence," Coleman noted.

The LNP initially detained all on-duty legislative security officers and other individuals present at the scene but later released them after taking their statements. Meanwhile, Koffa and Foko have voluntarily turned themselves in to aid the investigation.

Police Deny Excessive Force Allegations

Inspector-General Coleman addressed claims of police brutality during the "White Tuesday" protests in Monrovia, asserting that officers responded proportionally to violent demonstrators. "The same blood that runs through your veins runs through the veins of the police; they are humans too," he emphasized, defending the actions of his officers.

Government Offers $5,000 Bounty

Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism Jerolinmek M. Piah announced a US$5,000 reward for any whistleblower providing information that advances the fire investigation. He also urged media practitioners to adhere to ethical reporting standards, avoiding sensationalism in their coverage of the incident.