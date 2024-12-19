Liberia: CDC Calls for Investigation Into Capitol Hill Fire, Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Arrest Order for Rep Foko

Monrovia — The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has alarmed over the recent fire incident at the Capitol Building, calling on the government to conduct a swift and impartial investigation.

In a statement through its National Chairman, Atty. Janga A. Kowo, the CDC condemned what it described as politically motivated actions, particularly the arrest order issued against Montserrado District 9 Representative Frank Saah Foko.

The party decried the government's attempt to prematurely link individuals to the incident, emphasizing that no thorough investigation has been conducted to determine the cause of the fire. The CDC labeled the arrest order against Representative Foko as a "politically motivated witch-hunt" aimed at diverting attention from possible government involvement or negligence.

Government Rush to Judgment

The CDC criticized the government for reaching conclusions about the fire's cause before launching a formal investigation. The party noted that the Minister of Justice, during an interview earlier in the day, announced plans to investigate the fire. However, shortly after this statement, the government issued the arrest order for Representative Foko, alleging his involvement in what it now claims to be an act of arson.

The CDC argued that such actions raise suspicions, especially given the heightened security presence at the Capitol Building in recent days. According to the party, the premises have been under strict surveillance by the Liberia National Police (LNP) and other security agencies, particularly following the announcement of a Citizens' Peaceful March scheduled for December 17, 2024.

"Any breach of this massive security dragnet would have been virtually impossible without the knowledge of the LNP or other national security agencies," the statement read. The party claimed the government is embarrassed by public perception that it bears responsibility for the fire and is now resorting to scapegoating political opponents.

Call for International Support and Accountability

The CDC also called on the international community to assist with technical expertise in investigating the incident. The party stressed the need for an unbiased inquiry to uncover the facts and determine accountability.

Additionally, the CDC accused the Unity Party-led government of orchestrating the fire to distract from mounting pressure over its alleged disregard for a Supreme Court ruling in an ongoing legislative impasse. "Unity Party desperadoes are capable of concocting devious and diabolical schemes to deflect public pressure from their egregious rule of law violations," the statement alleged.

Condemnation of Arrests and Suppression of Democratic Rights

In the same statement, the CDC called for the immediate and unconditional release of Sekou Kalasco Damaro and other individuals arrested during the protests. The party accused the government of trampling on the democratic rights of its citizens, citing the violent suppression of the December 17 march.

"Representative Foko, Mr. Damaro, and others committed no wrong in exercising their democratic right to protest," the CDC asserted. The party vowed to defend its members and supporters against what it termed "kangaroo charges" and "abuses of power."

Call for Unity and Democratic Values

The CDC reaffirmed its commitment to democratic governance, urging all Liberians to remain peaceful and law-abiding while exercising their rights to free speech, assembly, and protest. The party warned the government against undermining these fundamental freedoms, emphasizing that "no amount of scapegoating or witch-hunting will succeed."

As the nation awaits the outcome of investigations, the CDC's call for transparency and adherence to the rule of law underscores the heightened political tensions surrounding the Capitol Building fire and the government's response.

The party's demands for accountability and its strong rebuke of the Unity Party administration set the stage for continued scrutiny of the incident and its broader implications for Liberia's democracy.