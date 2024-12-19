Nigerians Deserve Data-Driven Governance, We're Delivering - Presidency

In its commitment to fostering transparency and accountability, the President Bola Tinubu administration has unveiled the Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey (CESPS), a groundbreaking initiative designed to provide data-driven insights into crime and security across Nigeria.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), spearheading the effort, emphasised that the survey marks a pivotal shift from conjecture and assumptions to fact-based policy formulation and governance.

According to the Presidency, CESPS underscores the administration's goal of promoting an inclusive and data-driven socio-economic agenda. "Nigerians deserve data-driven governance, and we're delivering," said Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, on Wednesday.

The CESPS report, based on a nationwide survey, provides detailed insights into crime experiences across the country's six geopolitical zones. The figures reveal significant variations:South East: 6.2 million incidents (lowest)South West: 6.9 million incidents.South South: 7.7 million incidents.North East: 7.9 million incidents.North Central: 8.8 million incidents and North West: 14.4 million incidents (highest).

The Presidency noted that while the North-West reported the highest crime incidence, the South-East recorded the lowest, reflecting significant efforts by security agencies under the Tinubu administration.

The government attributed this improvement to enhanced synergy among military and paramilitary agencies, coupled with private sector collaborations, all championed under the Renewed Hope agenda.

Bwala highlighted key achievements in reducing crime rates compared to the previous year. "Unlike in 2023, where crime incidences were at a crescendo, the 2024 report shows a drastic decline in kidnapping in the South, armed banditry in the North, and other security challenges. This is a testament to the administration's resolve to ensure safety for all Nigerians."

The report also acknowledged progress in addressing activities of proscribed groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), as well as the recent arrest of Finland-based agitator Simon Ekpa. It further noted a decline in school attacks in the North, signaling the government's commitment to protecting vulnerable communities.

While the CESPS report highlighted successes in security, it also addressed economic challenges, particularly a slight increase in inflation.

The Presidency attributed this to recent flood disasters in northern states such as Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, and Gombe, which disrupted agricultural activities in Nigeria's food production hub.

Acknowledging the impact, the Tinubu administration responded promptly with a series of interventions to cushion the effects on Nigerians.

Measures included releasing 2.1 million bags of fertilizers to farmers nationwide, approving N30 billion for Federal Universities of Agriculture to support mechanized farming, and distributing truckloads of rice across the 36 states.

"The President's swift response to the flood crisis reflects a leadership that prioritizes empathy and the well-being of ordinary Nigerians," Bwala said.

Additionally, the government, in collaboration with the World Bank, has earmarked $600 million to repair 200,000 kilometers of rural roads to facilitate food production and transportation. These efforts aim to address food insecurity and stabilize prices in the coming months.

The Presidency also highlighted significant progress in Nigeria's economic recovery under President Tinubu.

When the administration took office, Nigeria's debt-to-revenue ratio stood at an alarming 97:3, a scenario described as unsustainable. However, through bold fiscal policies, the ratio has been reduced to 68:32 within a year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other milestones include the payment of N7 billion in forex arrears and an increase in foreign reserves to over $40 billion. According to the Presidency, these achievements signal a broader effort to redirect Nigeria's economic trajectory towards sustainability and prosperity.

"Transforming an economy under severe strain requires courage and strategic thinking. The Tinubu administration is reworking the governance architecture to ensure a more robust and thriving economy that benefits all Nigerians," Bwala stated.

As the CESPS initiative gains momentum, the Presidency reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, security, and economic development. "The facts speak for themselves--'res ipsa loquitor,"' Bwala declared, emphasizing that the administration's focus on data-driven governance is delivering tangible results.

The Tinubu government reiterated its determination to sustain the gains and deliver on its promise of a 'Renewed Hope' for Nigerians.