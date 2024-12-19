Nigeria: Army Seeks Innovative Strategy to Defeat Terrorism, Banditry, Violent Extremism

Abuja — The Nigerian Army has said that it is evolving innovative strategy to defeat terrorism, banditry, secessionist agitations and violent extremism in the country.

The military also disclosed its plan to invest massively in modern technology and specialised training to tackle terrorism and other emerging security threats.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, said this while declaring closed the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2024 in Abuja Wednesday.

He also revealed plans by the Nigerian Army to procure additional unmanned aerial systems in the coming year to enhance its operations across all theatres.

He also pledged to strengthen the efforts of his predecessors in drastically reducing the accommodation deficits in the Nigerian Army.

According to him, "I am delighted to state that the past three days have been refreshing and rewarding because we have reflected as a family on issues concerning the administration, training and operations of Nigerian Army.

"In particular, we deliberated extensively on innovative strategies to confront and ultimately defeat terrorism, banditry, secessionist agitations, and other violent extremists that threaten the peace and security of our dear country, Nigeria.

"As a follow-up to our deliberations, the Nigerian Army will, in the coming months, invest more in modern technology to aid its training and ultimately fight its wars."

He said that the Army will promote realistic and focused training throughout the force and conduct a thorough review of the Army's specialised training and operations to achieve the desired victory, since training directly influences operational outcomes.

"To this end, I have directed that our best be posted to our training schools to drive our professional and military education and produce well-trained personnel with the requisite skill set to meet the demands of the current and future operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In general, the Nigerian Army actually looks forward to doing things differently in our kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the coming year.

"To strengthen our professionalism and combat readiness and pillars of my command philosophy, we just winged 22 qualified officers and soldiers a moment ago as pilots and certified maintenance engineers."

Their winging, he said, is a morale booster and confirms their certification to fly and maintain the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones in their inventory.