Uganda: UK Announces Shs23bn Additional Funding to Uganda, Three Other African Countries for Malaria Fight

UK Announces Shs23bn Additional Funding to Uganda, Three Other African Countries for Malaria Fight

19 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Efforts to tackle malaria have received a boost from the UK government, with a new £5 million( approximately shs23 billion) programme with the RBM Partnership to End Malaria set to renew the push to end the epidemic by 2030.

The announcement follows the launch of the World Health Organization (WHO)'s World Malaria Report 2024, which shows that malaria remains a serious global health challenge with a rise in cases in 2023.

The UK's new partnership will support RBM as it galvanises global leaders in the fight against malaria.

This includes tackling resistance to malaria treatments and supporting efforts to control malaria in four countries: Cameroon, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda.

Tackling malaria will also help unlock growth in the Global South.

Analysis shows reducing malaria cases by 90% by 2030 could boost GDP by over $142 billion in malaria-endemic countries.

The UK Minister for Development Anneliese Dodds welcomed the new development.

"Thanks to the expertise of British scientists and the efforts of partners across the world, we have shown that the malaria epidemic can be ended. But in the Global South too many are still losing their lives and livelihoods to the disease, with pregnant women and children especially vulnerable," Dodds said.

"The UK is pleased to be partnering with the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, contributing £5 million to reenergise global efforts to tackle the epidemic. With the right tools, treatments and leadership, we can get back on track to end malaria, save lives and unlock billions in economic growth."

Progress against malaria has stalled in recent years and the world is off track against the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target to end the epidemic of malaria by 2030.

The climate crisis is hindering efforts to end malaria as extreme weather events, such as flooding, increase the risk of outbreaks and warming temperatures change patterns of transmission.

The UK's partnership with RBM solidifies the UK as a key partner in global efforts to end malaria.

The UK is also a leading supporter to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and supports research into new tools to prevent and treat malaria.

British scientists helped develop two malaria vaccines which have the potential to save millions of lives.

With UK support, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance are helping to roll out the new vaccines in up to 25 countries by 2025, including in Nigeria recently.

This week, Minister Dodds is in Malawi, one of three countries where the RTS' vaccine was shown to reduce child mortality by 13%.

A third vaccine, which targets the disease at a later stage of infection, is being tested by British scientists at the University of Oxford.

