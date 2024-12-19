Nigeria: Women Affairs Minister Mourns Victims of Islamic School Stampede in Oyo

Minister of Women Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has described the death of children at the holiday fair, in Islamic High School, Oyo State as a great loss to their families and the nation.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja released by her media team, Sulaiman Ibrahim stated that the incident was a stark reminder of the vulnerability of children and the need to prioritize their safety in all public spaces.

The statement reads in parts: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic stampede that occurred during a holiday fair at Islamic High School Basorun, Oyo State, which claimed the lives of several children and left many families in mourning.

"This devastating loss of innocent lives is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of our children and the need to prioritize their safety in all public spaces.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families who are enduring unimaginable pain at this time.

"As a mother, I share in your sorrow and assure you that my thoughts and prayers are with you. Please know that you are not alone in this difficult moment.

"I am committed to collaborating with the relevant authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. It is imperative that we learn from this tragedy and take every necessary step to prevent such occurrences in the future.

"The safety and well-being of our children remain paramount in all my efforts. I will continue to work with all stakeholders to strengthen measures that protect our children and ensure their environments are secure and nurturing.

"As we collectively mourn this heartbreaking incident, I call on all Nigerians to support and comfort the affected families. Together, we can provide them with the strength they need to navigate this painful journey."