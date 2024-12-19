Nigeria: Women Affairs Minister Mourns Victims of Islamic School Stampede in Oyo

18 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Minister of Women Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has described the death of children at the holiday fair, in Islamic High School, Oyo State as a great loss to their families and the nation.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja released by her media team, Sulaiman Ibrahim stated that the incident was a stark reminder of the vulnerability of children and the need to prioritize their safety in all public spaces.

The statement reads in parts: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic stampede that occurred during a holiday fair at Islamic High School Basorun, Oyo State, which claimed the lives of several children and left many families in mourning.

"This devastating loss of innocent lives is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of our children and the need to prioritize their safety in all public spaces.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families who are enduring unimaginable pain at this time.

"As a mother, I share in your sorrow and assure you that my thoughts and prayers are with you. Please know that you are not alone in this difficult moment.

"I am committed to collaborating with the relevant authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. It is imperative that we learn from this tragedy and take every necessary step to prevent such occurrences in the future.

"The safety and well-being of our children remain paramount in all my efforts. I will continue to work with all stakeholders to strengthen measures that protect our children and ensure their environments are secure and nurturing.

"As we collectively mourn this heartbreaking incident, I call on all Nigerians to support and comfort the affected families. Together, we can provide them with the strength they need to navigate this painful journey."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.