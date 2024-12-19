Nigeria: Minister Vows to Ensure Zero Tolerance for Unfair Labour Practices

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dangyadi, yesterday, said the federal government would not tolerate unhealthy labour practices, including child labour and irregular labour migration.

He also said the federal government was committed to the full implementation of the new minimum wage Act, adding that all the states of the federation except three had made similar commitments to pay workers N70,000 or above.

He gave assurance that latest January ending, most of the States, if not all across the country would have commenced payment of the new minimum wage.

Dangyadi, who spoke at a media parley with journalists in Abuja, said the government was committed to not only tackling the symptoms of joblessness, but also addressing its root causes, by fostering a culture of skill development, innovation, and sustainability.

As part of efforts to promote industrial peace, the minister said that federal government had put together a National Industrial Relations Policy (NIRP) with which it hopes to strengthen relationships between labour unions and employers.

"We expect that the development of this policy will further strengthen cordial relationship between this Ministry and the various labour unions, as well as employers in our conduct of industrial relations practice.

"Our administration has zero tolerance for unhealthy labour practices, including child labour and irregular labour migration. Working with local and international partners, all these are going to be confronted headlong while we are here," he explained.

On the issue of unemployment, the minister said the matter was receiving adequate attention from the government.

He said the Ministry was about to launch the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), a strategy for creating more employment opportunities.

According to him, the initiative was projected to train and equip 2.5 million people annually within the next four years with the necessary tools and opportunities to thrive in the digital age.

He explained that the project was being driven by the Minister of State, adding that necessary committees have been set up to organise the launching of the programmesoon.

Speaking further, the Minister said job creation was key among the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

"We cannot pretend about the fact that youth unemployment remains high, and millions of capable Nigerians face barriers to achieving their full potential.

"The situation is not peculiar to Nigeria or Africa, though, but a global phenomenon.

"We already have a roadmap for the future of work in Nigeria as encapsulated in the theme of the job fair, 'Empowering Nigerian Workforce with Green and Digital Skills.'

"The green economy raises the demand for sustainable skills, with industries in the energy and agriculture sectors, among others, adopting more environmentally conscious practices," he said