Nigeria: Migrants Day - 10m Foreigners Reside in Nigeria - Govt

There are at least 10 million migrants currently residing in Nigeria, the Federal Government has said.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday after a walk in commemoration of the 2024 International Migration Day, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hon. Tijani Aliyu Ahmed, also said no fewer than 20 million Nigeria migrants are scattered around the world.

"We have not less than 10 million migrants in Nigeria and there are over 20 (millions) outside the country that are contributing towards the deployment of this Nigeria.

"And I've told you in my farewell speech here why we are celebrating, and today we are celebrating for the technological transfer they are bringing into this country, but also celebrating them towards the contribution they are making through the realization of remittances that we receive annually, through the migrants that are living in the diaspora.

"Last year alone, the Nigerian migrants were able, when I mean, Nigeria was able, to realize no less than $23 billion as remittances in this country and this industry is used for the deployment of Nigeria," he said.

Aliyu said Nigeria was preparing to take over the leadership of the Rabat Process next year, soliciting support from everyone within and outside the country "for Nigeria to succeed in the governance of migration internationally".

According to him, the theme of this year's International Migrants Day - Honouring the contributions of migrants and respecting their rights - helps remind everyone of the positive contributions migrants make to societies and countries that host them, the challenges they face in achieving their full potential and capabilities, and the urgent need for collective action to ensure that migration is as safe as possible.

Increasingly, people are being displaced from their place of birth by conflict, political and economic instability, natural disasters and climate change.

According to the United Nations, around 281 million people - 3.6% of the global population - are international migrants.

Despite political commitments and media attention, migrant deaths are on the rise: 2023 saw the highest annual death toll on record, with over 8500 deaths.Migrant populations also face mental health challenges. As events over which they have no control disrupt their livelihoods and communities, many migrants experience fear, grief, uncertainty and helplessness.

Migrants can also face stigma, discrimination and violence from host populations, undermining their sense of belonging and cultural identity.