Nigeria: Katsina Govt Moves to Rid Project Execution of Bottlenecks

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks that hinder the timely execution of development projects in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Community Level Committees (CLC) in Katsina, the governor emphasised the need for efficiency, transparency, and grassroots involvement in governance.

Governor Radda noted that the newly inaugurated committees, a key component of the Katsina State Community Development Programme (KSCDP), are designed to give communities the power to decide how development projects are conceived and implemented.

He explained that the committees would comprise representatives from various groups, including Darika and Izala religious sects, youth and women groups, local security personnel, ward councillors, and key local government officials.

"The committees will ensure that development projects reflect the real needs of our communities, with direct input from the people," Governor Radda stated.

He added that, "They will also handle critical interventions like distributing power tillers, solar-powered pumps, livestock, and other agricultural inputs."

The governor stressed that the committees would operate independently, free from political interference, saying, "No government official, politician, or influential figure will have the power to manipulate the committee's mandate.

"This is about fairness and ensuring that only genuine beneficiaries are considered," the governor added.

During the event, the State Commissioner for Finance, Malam Bashir Tanimu Gambo, who also oversees the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, commended the initiative for promoting transparency and accountability.

He disclosed that sensitisation programmes had been conducted in all 27 local government areas to educate stakeholders on the committees' roles and responsibilities.

The State Coordinator for the Community Development Programme, Dr. Kamaludeen Kabir, for his part, described the committees as a groundbreaking initiative to align policy-making and budget implementation with electorate's priorities.

He explained that the KSCDP includes three tiers of operation comprising a steering committee led by the governor, a joint planning committee chaired by the deputy governor, and the community-level committees responsible for identifying projects and beneficiaries.

"As part of the programme rollout, over 1,083 local government staff have been trained across the state's 361 electoral wards to support this new community-led approach," Dr. Kamaludeen noted.

The initiative, which is part of the broader Katsina State Community Development Programme launched on November 21, 2024, has been hailed as a significant step towards fostering grassroots development and removing inefficiencies in project execution.

By empowering local communities, the administration aims to create a governance system that is inclusive, transparent, and truly responsive to the needs of the people.