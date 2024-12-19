Liberia: Pres. Boakai Lights Up First Christmas Tree At Executive Mansion

Monrovia — President Joseph N. Boakai lit his first Christmas tree at the Executive Mansion on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, calling on Liberians to embrace unity, love, and togetherness as the country celebrates the holiday season.

The event, attended by government officials, international diplomats, dignitaries, and citizens, showcased a beautifully adorned Christmas tree illuminated with dazzling lights and ornaments--a symbol of hope and celebration for the nation.

Before switching on the lights, President Boakai delivered a heartfelt message, urging citizens to remain united for the common good. He invoked God's blessings upon Liberia and encouraged the values of love, compassion, and harmony as the country ushers in the festive season.

"I encourage all Liberians to embrace the values of love, compassion, and unity as we celebrate Christmas and look forward to the New Year," President Boakai said.

The lighting of the Christmas tree is a cherished annual tradition performed by the Liberian President, signifying the spirit of giving, sharing, and goodwill among citizens during the holiday season.