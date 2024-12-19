Liberia: Serial Suspect George Wade Back Behind Bars for Armed Robbery and Assault

Monrovia — George Wade, a notorious alleged armed robber and rape suspect with a history of evading justice, has been arrested again, this time for armed robbery, theft, and sexual assault against two young women. On December 17, 2024, the Monrovia City Court ordered his remand to the Monrovia Central Prison.

According to the writ issued by the Monrovia City Court, Wade's actions violated sections 14.77 and 15.32 of the New Penal Law of Liberia. The document stated that the private prosecutrix of Monrovia, through the Republic of Liberia, accused Wade of using a pistol to steal personal belongings, including a 15-gram gold bracelet, a 19.5-gram gold ring, and a 10.5-gram gold necklace, with a combined value of $21,051.00 USD, plus L$5,000.00.

The writ commands the arrest of George Wade, alias Kelvin Santo, to face charges of armed robbery and sexual assault. It alleges that the defendant's acts are criminal, illegal, and unconstitutional.

Wade, who also goes by the alias Jack Nicholas Davis, has a history of legal troubles. In April this year, he was acquitted of an armed robbery charge by Criminal Court "D" due to insufficient evidence presented by state prosecutors. Judge Mamietta Jabateh-Sireleaf rendered a not guilty verdict, citing the prosecution's failure to produce the alleged robbery weapon, despite multiple witnesses testifying to Wade's actions.

At the time of his acquittal, Wade was also facing a rape charge in Criminal Court "E." He was granted bail by Resident Circuit Judge Serena F. Garlawulo and released from prison. Since then, Wade has reportedly continued his alleged criminal activities, including coercion, manipulation, sexual abuse, and robbery of young women.

Atty. Facia B. Harris, representing one of the victims, described Wade's actions as "vicious, ruthless, and callous." She acknowledged the challenges faced by the victims in seeking justice, stating, "We recognize the strength it takes to participate in this process. Speaking your truth is a powerful act, essential in the quest for justice and accountability."

The Liberian National Police (LNP) previously charged Wade with multiple crimes. During a press conference on April 3, 2023, former Police Spokesperson Moses Carter detailed the accusations against him, including threats to kill his victims and subjecting them to involuntary servitude. Carter emphasized the physical and psychological toll on the victims.

One victim, speaking anonymously, described Wade as a cunning scammer who lures young women into his schemes by pretending to live in the United States. Once he gains their trust, he becomes threatening and coercive. "I pray and hope for justice for all the women who have been robbed and abused by him. This is too much," she lamented.