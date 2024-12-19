Nigeria: 2025 Budgets - Govt, 21 States Allocate N3.846trn to Healthcare

...Kano, Kaduna, Borno, Benue, Abia, Ogun Meet WHO's 13% Recommendation
The Federal Government and 21 states of Nigeria have allocated a total of N3.846 trillion for healthcare in their 2025 budgets. This amount represents only 6.02% of the proposed N63.898 trillion for the year.
This allocation falls significantly short of the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommendation of 13% and the African Union's Abuja 2001 Declaration target of 15%.
As of now, 33 of the 36 states have unveiled their budgets, with only Imo, Kwara, and Rivers yet to do so. Out of these, 21 states have disclosed their healthcare budget allocations, based on information from their websites and statements made by their governors in their Houses of Assembly.
Among the 21 states, only five -- Kano (16.50%), Kaduna (16.07%), Borno (15.39%), Benue (15.09%), and Abia (15%) -- have met both the WHO and African Union healthcare funding benchmarks. Ogun (13%) also met the WHO's recommendation.
In contrast, the Federal Government's allocation of N2.48 trillion for healthcare in its N47.9 trillion 2025 budget amounts to just 5.18% of the total proposed spending.
Some states have allocated significantly lower percentages to healthcare, including Bayelsa (2.77%), Delta (3.12%), Cross River (4.22%), and Enugu (4.72%). Other states with relatively low allocations include Anambra (9.39%), Ebonyi (9.84%), Lagos (6.79%), Ondo (7%), Oyo (8.76%), and Gombe (10%).
Here is a breakdown of healthcare allocations in the 21 states:
Abia: N750.28 billion total budget, N38.6 billion for healthcare
Anambra: N607.992 billion total budget, N57.1 billion for healthcare
Enugu: N971.8 billion total budget, N45.016 billion for healthcare
Lagos: N3.005 trillion total budget, N204.005 billion for healthcare
Ondo: N655.23 billion total budget, N46.016 billion for healthcare
Oyo: N678.087 billion total budget, N59.411 billion for healthcare
Borno: N584.76 billion total budget, N89.97 billion for healthcare
Gombe: N320.11 billion total budget, N32 billion for healthcare
Bayelsa: N689.4 billion total budget, N19.1 billion for healthcare
Cross River: N498 billion total budget, N21 billion for healthcare
Delta: N979.2 billion total budget, N30.55 billion for healthcare
Edo: N605 billion total budget, N63.9 billion for healthcare
Jigawa: N693.3 billion total budget, N40.1 billion for healthcare
Kaduna: N790 billion total budget, N127 billion for healthcare
Kano: N549.1 billion total budget, N90.6 billion for healthcare
Katsina: N692.245 billion total budget, N43.882 billion for healthcare
Zamfara: N545.015 billion total budget, N64.384 billion for healthcare
Benue: N550 billion total budget, N83 billion for healthcare
Nasarawa: N382.57 billion total budget, N36.2 billion for healthcare