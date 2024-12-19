Nigeria: Adedipe, Bamimore Win 2024 NLNG Golf Classic Invitational

Oluwaseun Adedipe and Lady Kafayat Bamimore have won the top prize in the men and ladies categories of the 2024 NLNG Golf Classic in Bonny, Rivers state.

The two-day NLNG Golf Classic Invitational sponsored by Nigeria LNG which was the fifth in the series, began with the tee-off ceremony at the Bonny Island Golf Club (BIGC).

The MD, Nigeria LNG, Dr Philip Mshelbila, was on ground, along with other dignitaries, including Engr Emmanuel Nnabuife, Production Trains Asset Manager, who represented the GM Production Nnamdi Anowi, Capt. Lawrence Chukwu, Terminal Manger, Dr. Sam Ekong, as well as BIGC Captain, Abubakar Hussaini and Lady Captain, Darlene Cobham, to grace the tee-off ceremony.

The annual golf competition,saw no fewer than 100 golfers competing for honours in the different categories.

At the end of hostilities, Adedipe and Bamimore clinched the tournament's top prizes in the NLNG Men's Division 1 (for handicap 0 to 18) and Ladies Division 1 Categories (for handicap 0 to 28) respectively.

Adedipe played a total gross score of 77, playing off handicap 10 and returned a net score of 67 to claim the men's top prize.

His closest challenger, Smart Tobin, who played a total of 82 gross with handicap 12, returned a net score of 70, beat BIGC Captain Abubakar Hussaini on count back to finish as first runner up.

Hussaini played a total gross of 77, with handicap 7, and returned a net score of 70 to settle for the second runner-up position in the category.

An elated Adedipe said that even though he has won several trophies in BIGC, winning the NLNG trophy for the first time was such a sweet feeling.

"I have been in this game for more than 10 years. Golf is a game I love so much because it gives me joy.

In the Ladies Division 1 category, Bamimore, playing off handicap 28, posted a gross score of 100 and returned a net score of 72 to claim the ladies' top prize.

BIGC Lady Captain Darlene Cobham with a total gross of 101, playing off handicap 28 and returning a net score of 73 finished as first runner in the category.

While Nkechi Nwafor, playing off handicap 25, posted a total gross score of 100 and 75 net to settle for the second runner-up prize.