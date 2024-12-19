Liberia: UN Expert Urges Liberia to Prioritize Trafficking Prevention

Monrovia — The UN Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, especially women and children, Siobhán Mullally, has called on the Liberian government to prioritize the prevention of trafficking in its development agenda. She urged concerted action to counter trafficking for labor and sexual exploitation, which disproportionately affects women and girls in Liberia.

Speaking during a media engagement on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at the One UN House in Monrovia, following her 10-day visit to Liberia, Madam Mullally stressed the need for the government to make this issue a central priority. She described this as a pivotal moment in Liberia's development planning, presenting an opportunity to strengthen child protection and gender equality across justice, labor, health, and social service sectors.

She acknowledged the forthcoming phases of the National Action Plan to Combat Trafficking in Persons, the National Development Plan, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework. Madam Mullally urged the Liberian government and stakeholders to embed anti-trafficking measures and accountability within these broader development initiatives.

The Special Rapporteur expressed concern that anti-trafficking measures remain poorly integrated into Liberia's sustainable development agenda, despite shared goals such as enhancing child protection services, improving access to education and healthcare, and empowering women and girls.

"Women and girls living in mining and concession areas, as well as those in street situations, are particularly at risk of trafficking for sexual exploitation," she noted. Assistance and protection services for victims are severely limited, particularly in rural areas and at border crossings. She stressed the urgency of expanding safe homes and implementing robust child protection measures to combat impunity for trafficking crimes.

Madam Mullally also highlighted the exclusion of persons with disabilities from anti-trafficking discussions and services, calling for inclusive, community-led initiatives designed in close consultation with affected groups.

"Anti-trafficking initiatives should be community-led and informed by the lived experiences of victims," she emphasized.

The Special Rapporteur underscored the heightened risks of forced labor and sexual exploitation in domestic work, agriculture, and illicit mining, particularly for women and girls. She also noted the persistent risks of trafficking for forced labor and child labor in supply chains, including fisheries, due to limited inspection and enforcement capacities.

"Inter- and intra-agency coordination within the national anti-trafficking task force is crucial. Their mandates must be supported by technical and financial resources, along with strengthened oversight and labor inspections," she added.

Madam Mullally commended Liberia for its continued efforts toward accountability and anti-corruption, citing the establishment of the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court and the strengthened mandate of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission. These mechanisms, she said, contribute to the rule of law, justice administration, and accountability for trafficking related to past conflicts.

The Special Rapporteur is expected to present a full report on her visit to Liberia at the UN Human Rights Council in June 2025. She called on the government to ensure effective investigations and access to justice while prioritizing the rights of victims and implementing victim and witness protection measures.

About the Special Rapporteurs

Special Rapporteurs are part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, the largest body of independent experts within the UN Human Rights system. These independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms address specific country situations or thematic issues globally.

Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis and are not UN staff. They do not receive salaries for their work and operate independently of any government or organization.